Forbes Technology Council announces Fene Osakwe as latest member

Dr Fene Osakwe, one of Africa’s leading cyber security professionals has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, becoming one of the few to achieve such a feat in their 30’s.

Dr Feneis highly regarded as one of Africa’s leading Cybersecurity Advisors. He is renowned for his unique style of making technical Cybersecurity concepts relatable to Board Executives and non-technical audience, using easily relatable scenarios but displaying technical depth. He has consulted for several financial institutions, telecoms, fintech companies, some private universities and state governments in Nigeria and sits on the Board of some startup companies in Africa. He holds over 10 internationally recognized professional IT Certifications.

Vetted and selected by a review committee based on his depth, diversity and wealth of experience in Information Technology and Cyber Security, Dr Fene was received into the invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

With a mission to help career professional rise from fresh graduates to executive management in less than 10 years, like he did., He mentors hundreds of career professionals with courses on career acceleration on feneosakwe.com. He is also authoring his first book on career acceleration which is available on his website.

An award-winning prolific conference speaker, writer and career mentor who has graced the stage at the most significant Cyber Security and career and leadership conferences in Africa and the Middle East.

Speaking about his excitement about this achievement, Dr Fene said on his LinkedIn page, “I am deeply honored to be welcomed and admitted into the Forbes Technology Council which is an incredible platform for globally respected Tech leaders across the world. It is truly humbling to see that my impact keeps attracting global recognition at the highest level.

I truly thank God for this honor”.

Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils, expressed his delight to welcome Dr Fene into the community. He said, “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Criteria for acceptance include a consistent track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors internationally.

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr Fene has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Dr Fene will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Dr Fene will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team.