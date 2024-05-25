FITC CEO Chizor Malize Named Finalist for Global 2024 Women Changing the World Awards

FITC is thrilled to announce that our esteemed CEO, Chizor Malize, has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.

Presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Dr. Tererai Trent, these awards honour women who have demonstrated exceptional achievements across various fields, including sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health, and innovation.

Chizor Malize’s remarkable leadership and contributions to the financial services sector have earned her recognition as a finalist in this esteemed global award. With her unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation, Chizor has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired positive change within FITC and beyond.

In the past 12 months, her greatest achievements have been centred around transformative initiatives and impactful projects, this translates into tangible industry impact, advancing innovation within Nigeria and Africa’s financial services sector.

As a visionary leader, Chizor has spearheaded initiatives aimed at fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within the financial industry. Her strategic vision and commitment to driving organizational growth and impact have positioned FITC as a leader in talent development, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation within the Nigerian financial services sector.

Chizor’s nomination as a finalist in the Women Changing the World Awards is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the profound impact, she has made in advancing the cause of women in leadership and driving positive change in society.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Chizor Malize on this well-deserved recognition and wish her continued success in her future endeavours.

The winners of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards in London, United Kingdom, on May 25, 2024. For more information on the awards, visit wcwawards.com or contact Andrea Carter at [email protected]