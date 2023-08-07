Fidson hosts top distributors in Lagos, advocates innovative business models

In a bid to guarantee the seamless supply of its products across the country in a way that provides all stakeholders in the value chain the opportunity for sustainable business growth, Fidson Healthcare Plc. – the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in Nigeria recently hosted its top distributors for a conference in Lagos.

The two-day programme, held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja from Friday, 7 to Saturday, 8 July 2023, started with the Conference on day one and closed out with the Gala and Awards Night. These events served as a platform to foster stronger business relationships between the company and its partners while rewarding them for their unwavering support and patronage over the years.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Managing Director, Dr Fidelis Ayebae, gratefully commended the distributors for the loyalty shown to the company’s brands over the years. He stated that they are an important part of Fidson’s success story.

“Our goal since we began in 1995 has been to create an indigenous organisation that embodies the high standards of the Nigerian healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Your ongoing support throughout the years serves as evidence that you share in that vision, and we are thankful for it.”

He also charged them to adopt innovative and feasible ways to run their business operations for greater returns.

“The world as we know it is continuously evolving, and it is important we adapt to the changes that come with it. The advent of technology has introduced new and efficient ways to carry out business operations in ways that are cost-effective and less time-consuming. At Fidson, innovation is one of our core values; this implies that we constantly examine, implement, and invest in new and innovative infrastructure and skills to carry out all our business operations to reduce costs and maximise profit. I will encourage you all to do the same. The integration of technology into business always pays off.”

The program featured insightful discussion sessions held by renowned healthcare and business administration experts including Dr Folashade Daniel (Cardiologist) and Prof. Lere Baale, Chief Executive, Business School Netherlands Nigeria, to enlighten attendees on ways to improve and build shock-resistant businesses by adopting tested and well-planned business models while giving utmost care and consideration for their medical wellbeing.

During their stay, the distributors also had the opportunity to tour Fidson’s WHO-certifiable and CGMP-compliant manufacturing facility in Ota, Ogun state. The guests were given first- hand demonstrations of the manufacturing, packaging and storage processes that deliver the products they distribute.

The event closed with a glamourous gala and awards ceremony where a total of Twenty-Six (26) distributors were honoured with awards in various categories and given prizes for their continued patronage and outstanding performance.

Stating the purpose of the awards and recognition, the Commercial Director, Ola Ijimakin, said, “Our distribution network is one of our greatest lifelines. The expansion of our business is hinged on their reach, which we leverage to penetrate and sustain our presence in new and existing markets. So, we must express our gratitude for their exceptional work over the years which has made the Fidson brands household names.”

The company also celebrated women-owned businesses for their commitment and contributions towards inclusion and gender equality in the Nigerian healthcare industry.

In his reaction, the winner of the Best Distributor of the Year award – who also got a Ten Million Naira prize, Nwachukwu John, MD (Managing Director) of John Medical, expressed his gratitude to the company for their constant support over the years and being a partner in mutual success.

He said, “I want to thank the management and staff of Fidson Healthcare plc for this great reward. The company has been an important part of my business for years now. They make the whole supply and distribution process extremely easy, ensuring there is never a gap in my operations. Thank you so much!”

Fidson Healthcare is the leading pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, committed to providing its customers with high-quality and affordable products and services. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including Over the Counter (OTC) drugs, ethical drugs, and nutraceuticals.

In 2022, the company’s revenue was NGN44.08 billion, marking a 24% increase from its NGN35.7 billion earnings in 2021. With a solid history of growth and innovation, a well- established brand, a loyal customer base, and new product offerings constantly in the pipeline, the company is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.