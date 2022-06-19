FiberOne appoints Ibrahim Dikko as new Chairman, appoints more board Members

In a bid at strengthening its corporate governance structure, FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s largest fiber broadband provider in Nigeria appoints Ibrahim Dikko as its Board Chairman.

According to the Broadband company, it has also appointed additional directors on its board. They are Tosin Osunkoya, and Ayaba Modupe Ayo Joseph.

Ibrahim Dikko is a Telecoms expert with keen interest in governance and regulatory compliance. He has held previous roles as VP, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs at Etisalat Nigeria (now 9mobile), Executive Director, Resourcery Plc and Chairman at First Securities Discount House for 10years. He owns Hitel Limited.

I’m really excited at FiberOne trajectory growth over the years, and I look forward to serving as its Board Chairman as we enter a new phase of growth, said Dikko.

He is a member of Institute of Directors, and a registered professional of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. He studied Law at University of Buckingham, UK, and University of London.

Tosin Osunkoya is a global financial market expert with diverse knowledge and skills, which are not limited to global financial instruments but, also apply to identifying and exploiting investment opportunities for portfolio companies, ultimately for wealth creation. In the last two decades, he has dedicated his skills, knowledge, and experience to creating wealth for investors in global financial instruments.

As a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Tosin leverages his unique skills in investment management and wealth creation to unlock the potential of human capital in Africa. He is a co-founder of multiple startups, such as Enov8 Solutions and its Tech Hub, The Bulb Africa.

He sits on the board of several organizations in the Financial Services, Tech, Sport, and Advertising industries. He is also the current Chairman of the Investors, Issuers & Intermediaries Engagement/Education Sub-Committee (“IIIEE SubCo”) of the Debt Capital Market Department Project of FMDQ.

Ayo-Joseph is a consummate private wealth consultant. She is a respected banker who has served in a variety of senior executive management positions. An ethical Board level Professional / Transformational Leader with 26 years of banking career. As a person of proven integrity, Ayaba was appointed an Executive Director of Bank PHB by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and was part of the management team that ensured the bank remained a going concern, paving the way for its eventual bridging, recapitalization, and Sale.

We are delighted to welcome, Messrs. Dikko, Tosin and Ms. Ayo-Joseph at this exciting time of growth for FiberOne. Their track records are remarkable, and they are clearly influential leaders in the telecom and business spaces.

Their leadership will further strengthen our ability to achieve our long-term growth strategy and create additional value for our stakeholders” Says Lanre Ore, CEO ,FiberOne

FiberOne Broadband is Nigeria’s largest fiber broadband provider. The company has been connecting residences and businesses across states in Nigeria to the world and empowering them to excel in their work and daily lives through unlimited internet.