The awarded international brokerage company FBS has launched a new no-deposit bonus with $50 for trading and withdrawable profits from $25 to $500. The $50 Bonus is available for the broker’s old clients as well as the new ones.

For the majority of users, trading requires planning, testing strategies, and, most importantly, a lot of practice. To help clients in all this and reward them for using the company’s services, FBS has launched a bonus where clients receive free $50 to their Bonus account, trade, and make a profit – no deposit and no risk.

You can use both web FBS Personal Area and the FBS – Trading Broker app to get the bonus. At the moment, it is available for FBS clients in Chile, India, Nigeria, Mexico, and Peru, but the company says they may launch the bonus for clients in other regions.

The conditions for the FBS $50 Bonus are quite simple:

Register with FBS;

Verify your account;

Open the $50 Bonus account;

Trade at least 2 lots to withdraw profit.

Overall, from $25 up to $500 of profit that the client makes on top of the bonus $50 can be withdrawn. There are no time limits on trading the bonus, and that makes it more likely that clients reach the top-tier prize. As the main advantage, FBS has a wide range of educational and analytical services that clients can use to make profits!

FBS is an international broker with over 150 countries of presence and more than 17 000 000 clients. It is famous for regular, diverse, and advantageous contests and promotions that are highly appreciated by the global trading community. Besides, the broker offers various special services to make trading more pleasant and beneficial, such as swap-free and VPS services, cashback up to $15 per lot, and more. The official trading partner of FC Barcelona from January 2020 and the official principal partner of Leicester City Football Club from August 2021.