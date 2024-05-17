Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

The party culture popularly known as ‘Owambe’ is a name coined to explain the Nigerian party culture. We are a people who know how to celebrate and understand that the choice of wines & spirits can elevate the experience from ordinary to extraordinary.

Recognizing the importance of luxury drink offerings, Moët Hennessy Nigeria has partnered with some of Nigeria’s finest drink vendors to craft exceptional experiences for consumers at every celebration.

With a portfolio of luxury Wines and Spirits, Moët Hennessy has established itself as a prestigious leader in the global luxury market. Now, through this strategic partnerships, Moët Hennessy Nigeria is reinforcing its influence in the social events space, offering consumers access to the best in hospitality services for their special occasions.

Creating an unimaginable experience for guests by setting the tone for a night of joy and celebration with chilled glasses of Moët & Chandon, to marking milestone moments with expertly crafted Hennessy, raising the bar for sophistication with Glenmorangie single malt whisky and partying in style with Volcan tequila. These are the moments that Moët Hennessy’s drink vendors help to create – moments that leave lasting impressions and become cherished memories.

“This collaboration with Bonix Drinks Entertainment, EneVic Drinks, Ishol Events, Aplus Drinks, Chillcity Drinks, Ice Box Nigeria, and Ad’Mas Event Affairs shows our commitment to excellence. Each vendor possesses a unique expertise and has shown time and again their standard of quality, and professionalism. As a result, consumers can trust that they are working with the best in the business.” Catherine Equere, National Off -Trade Manager, Moët Hennessy.

With its portfolio of premium wines and spirits brands, you can have access to the finest selection of drinks and exceptional services through Moët Hennessy Nigeria’s reputable vendors.

THE ABUSE OF ALCOHOL IS DANGEROUS FOR YOUR HEALTH. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY