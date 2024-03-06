ECOWAS Youth Council names Christabel Chika Nwagwu as ambassador

The Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), has appointed Christabel Chika Nwagwu, as Youth Ambassador and presented her with the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, on February 14.

Announced in an official letter from the West African Youth Council, the appointment is in recognition of her laudable dedication, hard work, and diligence in service to humanity.

The regional body described Nwagwu as a leading entrepreneur and woman of integrity and expressed optimism that her recognition by ECOWAS would solidify all she stands for. Speaking at the event, Williams Seun, chairman of ECOWAS Youth Council, said the Youth Council created the leadership award to honour youths who have distinguished themselves in various capacities and professions in West Africa.

He added that the Council deemed it fit to give Christabel Chika Nwagwu the honour of the EYC Ambassador Leadership Award of Excellence, based on her representation at all levels for young people in the business sector, her active participation in international social development and the courage to take up political leadership and also providing leadership for the younger generation.

Responding, Nwagwu said it was an opportunity to promote inclusion, empowerment, and development for women in business as this position can inspire women to dialogue, and search for mutual understanding using this laudable platform to promote peace and sustainable development in our community and Africa regardless of one’s tribe, political views or cultural peculiarities.

She described the honour as a morale booster for her and promised the ECOWAS Youth Council to be a worthy ambassador at all levels, both in the local and international community.

Christabel has over 13 years experience in management, marketing, administration and business development with interest in top line and bottom line financials of a business.