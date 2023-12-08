Earnipay unveils new payroll function for businesses in Nigeria

Earnipay announces the rollout of its latest feature— a new Payroll function as part of its comprehensive suite of financial solutions. Businesses can now harness the power of this cutting-edge tool to streamline payroll processes, marking a pivotal moment in financial management.

The introduction of this new payroll function is a strategic move by Earnipay to empower businesses with a tool that simplifies payroll management. By aligning with customer needs and pain points, Earnipay demonstrates its commitment to providing solutions that catalyze efficiency in financial operations.

A Closer Look at the Feature

This new addition enhances Earnipay’s existing suite by offering features such as automatic salary computation, tax deductions, customizable reporting, and robust security measures. The emphasis is on providing businesses with a holistic tool that addresses the complexities of payroll management in today’s dynamic business environment.

Beyond being a stand-alone payroll solution, Earnipay’s new function seamlessly integrates with other financial tools within the suite. On-demand Pay, Bulk Pay, and Transfer features for Businesses. This integration transforms the tool into a unified platform, allowing businesses to consolidate their financial activities effortlessly.

Driven by customer feedback and market insights, Earnipay responds to the evolving needs of businesses. The new payroll function is a direct result of understanding the challenges faced by businesses in managing payroll, taxes, remittances, and employee payments cohesively.

With this new payroll function, Earnipay envisions businesses redirecting their focus from administrative burdens to growth opportunities. Error-free computations, customizable reporting, and a dedicated support position for businesses to navigate financial complexities effortlessly.

Speaking to Nonso Onwuzulike, Founder and CEO at Earnipay:

“For many businesses, managing Payroll can be extremely tedious and time-consuming never mind the risk of errors that come with the complexities of manual calculations, as a result, we wanted to create a tool that does not only address these pain points but also sets a new standard in payroll management. Our goal is to empower businesses to handle their payroll seamlessly, allowing them to focus on what matters most – their growth.

Our vision at Earnipay is to create a future where businesses can manage all their financial activities in one unified platform. Businesses can expect regular updates and enhancements to the platform, ensuring that they have access to the latest features and technologies in financial management. Our team is actively working on bringing more groundbreaking solutions to businesses, and we are excited about the positive impact these developments will have on our users”.

About Earnipay

Earnipay is the leading financial services company redefining the landscape of money management for businesses and salary earners. Their robust suite of solutions is designed for businesses and individuals seeking easy access and consolidation of their financial needs. Each tool plays a role in simplifying the financial journey, offering access to a variety of services all in one place.

For more information on Earnipay’s journey; please visit www.earnipay.com or email: [email protected] or [email protected].