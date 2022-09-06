Dangote Cement rewards winners in Kano, Port Harcourt Benin and other cities

The Dangote Cement “Bag of Goodies 3” train is still on the move and last week, the cities of Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Benin saw their residents walk away with millions of Naira and other mouth watering prizes.

The Kano event which took place on Wednesday, 31st August 2022 at Dangote Cement Depot, Ugogo Road, Bompai, Kano is the 5th prize giving event to take place in this season’s “Bag of Goodies 3” promotion.

Mr Aliyu Dan Aliyu, Regional Sales Director, North-West, Dangote Cement Plc.

While speaking during his opening remark, Mr. Aliyu Dan Aliyu, Regional Sales Director, (North-West) Dangote Cement Plc, stated that “I am happy to announce that the Northern region have birthed numerous millionaires in the promo but I am particularly happy to announce that 5 individuals from the North-West region will walk away as millionaires today.”

Mr Aliyu continued by saying that “while this promo and this event in particular is a way of appreciating our loyal customers, I want to use this opportunity to ask our Kano winners, Idris Ibrahim Haruna, Miftanu Shaibu Aliyu, Jamilu Rshauf Idris, Isiyaka Yinusa and Auwalu Abdullahi to continue to be advocates for the Dangote Cement brand as they are witnesses to the authenticity and reliability of the product and the brand.”

Prior to the Kano event, the city of Port Harcourt also hosted winners that emerged from the region on Tuesday, 30th August. The Port-Harcourt event which took place at Dangote Cement Plc, Rumuola, had Mr Adefusi Noah Adeniranye walk away with the mega star prize of N5 million while 3 other individuals picked up N1million each.

On the same day, in the heartbeat of the nation (Benin city), Ayodele Babajide Raheem, Engr. Desmond Nosa Imade and Engr. Okuesum Lucky David also bagged N1 million each.

The Bag of Goodies spell and win is a consumer promo designed by Dangote Cement to empower Nigerians. The promo has run for 2 years consecutively and this year’s edition, “Bag of Goodies 3” making it the third, is set to produce 125 millionaires and 25 multi-millionaires monthly. To participate, buy any “Bag of Goodies 3” Dangote Cement, pick out the scratch card inside, scratch it and stand a chance of winning prizes in any or all of the winning categories.

Winnings can be redeemed at any of the 200 Dangote Cement redemption centers spread across the country. The Pan Nigeria campaign will run till the 31st of October 2022. For more information about the campaign, click here!