CypherCrescent launches Industry School, appoints managing director of its new subsidiary

Following CypherCrescent’s success in applied research & development, and wide acceptance of its solutions as well as industry-based capacity development programmes by the oil & gas and energy industry, the company is pleased to announce the commencement of its technology & energy industry school, which will be operated under its new subsidiary CypherCrescent Learning & Development Limited (CypherCrescent L&D).

As a registered member of the international triple helix association, CypherCrescent industry school programmes are designed to run on the triple helix plus model which entails a strategic collaboration between industry, government, academia, as well as reputable professional associations to fill the practical skill gaps in the energy and technology industry. This approach will engender research & development, birth innovations, and produce industry professionals with relevant skillsets to solve contemporary industry problems.

In addition to equipping new graduates and young professionals with practical and dynamic problem-solving skills in the energy and technology space, it shall also provide practicing professionals the opportunity to upskill while earning credits that can count towards academic degrees and professional certifications.

To drive the activities of the industry school, the board of directors on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, ratified the appointment of Mrs. Tombari Emeka-Duruzor, as Managing Director of its Learning & Development subsidiary, effective April 01, 2022.

Tombari is an experienced industry administrator with proficiencies in business performance & planning management, people and change management, client relationship management, project management, as well as petroleum engineering. She has a solid overall expertise in organisational development and has consistently applied her leadership skills and experience to drive effectiveness across businesses and strategic projects in technology, energy, and education sectors.

Prior to joining CypherCrescent in February 2013, she worked in Lloyds TSB Bank Scotland, United Kingdom and until her recent appointment, she was the General Manager, Corporate Services of CypherCrescent Nigeria Limited and has worked in various capacities including technical planning manager, business development manager and corporate services manager.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum & Gas Engineering, University of Port Harcourt, and a master’s degree in project management from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.