Coven Works Inc. Plans to Hire Over 250 AI Engineers for Revolutionary AI Workbench in 2024

Arlington Texas/Lagos Nigeria,– Coven Works Inc., an Arlington Texas and Lagos Nigeria based leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, announced today its ambitious plan to recruit over 250 talented AI engineers for its groundbreaking AI Workbench project slated for release in 2025. The initiative comes in response to the growing demand for advanced AI technologies across industries worldwide.

Experts in the field have emphasized the critical need for skilled professionals to drive the development and implementation of AI solutions. With its commitment to excellence and innovation, Coven Works Inc. aims to assemble a dynamic team of experts to spearhead the advancement of AI capabilities within its new workbench platform.

The AI Workbench project represents a significant leap forward in AI technology, offering state-of-the-art tools and resources to empower businesses in leveraging AI for enhanced decision-making, automation, and problem-solving. By assembling a diverse team of AI engineers, Coven Works Inc. aims to accelerate the development process and deliver a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of its clients.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey to revolutionize the landscape of AI technology,” said OoreAdebayo AI Programs manager at Coven Works Inc. “By bringing together top talent in the field, we are confident in our ability to push the boundaries of innovation and create unparalleled value for our customers.”

Coven Works Inc. invites passionate and skilled AI engineers to join its mission to shape the future of AI technology. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit joincovenworks.com for more information about available positions and application details.

About Coven Works Inc.:

Coven Works Inc. is an Arlington Texas based leading provider of AI solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on excellence and collaboration, Coven Works Inc. strives to deliver impactful solutions that transform industries and enrich lives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ada Unoh

Corporate affairs

[email protected]