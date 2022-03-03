Coinbase and Crypto.com (CRO) metaverse manoeuvres – is FIREPIN Token (FRPN) next?

On January 12, 2022, actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted, “In the future, everyone will have a parallel digital identity.” Avatars, cryptocurrency wallets, and digital commodities will become more widespread.

What are your intentions for the Metaverse?

While there was no obvious business connection to a specific cryptocurrency, Witherspoon’s tweet was an undeniable endorsement of the crypto sector, NFTs, and the larger metaverse as a whole. Several new cryptocurrencies, such as FIREPIN Token (FRPN), will attempt to capitalise on these endorsements in 2022.

Matt Damon partnered with crypto.com (CRO) to promote the bitcoin listing site.

“History is littered with almosts – with people who almost adventured, who almost achieved…then there are others – the ones who seize the moment and commit,” Damon says in a divisive TV commercial.

“Fortune favours the bold.”

Damon’s participation in the Bitcoin industry is only the most recent in a long series of endorsements and partnerships. Elon Musk and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most well-known examples of a well-known individual promoting a cryptocurrency. Tesla’s creator has long been a proponent of Dogecoin, stating as recently as December 2021 that he plans to sell Tesla things in DOGE.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has increased almost every time Musk has discussed or tweeted about it.

Read also: ‘African market is fertile for the adoption of cryptocurrency’

In the Media, There Are Meta-Mistakes

Matt Damon’s collaboration with crypto.com did not provide the same outcomes for CRO or the site itself. Total site visits have decreased, and CRO has decreased by more than 15% in the previous seven days. The Damon campaign comes only months after crypto.com spent more than $700 million to rename Los Angeles’ Staples Center The Crypto.com Arena for a 20-year tenure.

Coinbase, on the other hand, has shown how to run a considerably too effective publicity campaign.

The Super Bowl

During the show, you may have seen Coinbase’s incredibly effective promotion, which consisted of nothing more than a QR code lingering on screen for almost a minute. The advertising also included a link to get a free $15 in Bitcoin if investors joined the site within the following 48 hours. The advertising, on the other hand, was just too effective.

The high number of visitors caused a site outage, but Coinbase’s site was back up and running in a matter of minutes. Despite the creative advertisement’s popularity, it does not seem to have generated a comeback in the bleak blue-chip crypto markets that we’ve seen this week! In addition, Coinbase was not the only bitcoin exchange entering the race last night.

One of their rivals, FTX, produced its own commercials, and both Bud Light and Turbo Tax included cryptocurrencies! Only time will tell if such widespread public exposure to cryptocurrency in the United States will have a long-term impact on digital asset acceptance and understanding. It’s not only the big names that are seeking to build viral campaigns.

New Challengers

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a multi-bridge cryptocurrency that will enable holders to transfer value across blockchains. FRPN, on the other hand, will have the edge over other cryptocurrencies since it will enable users to exchange funds between Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum’s Smart Chain.

This will also enable FIREPIN Token (FRPN) holders to get cheaper and quicker transactions since it will be able to utilise the right blockchain at the appropriate time (depending on congestion) to identify them faster and cheaper transactions.

The FIREPIN Token (FRPN) presale has just begun, providing investors with a fantastic chance to participate early. Investing in these types of cryptocurrencies early on might result in massive returns. The goal of this project is to build a community-driven DAO platform that incorporates the Metaverse.

The idea is to collaborate with a gaming company to create a Farming Utility-based Staking Platform. This will act as a reserve currency for future Metaverse advancement initiatives. The complete project will be maintained and reliable treasury with multi-chain connectivity for a better user experience.

Stability is crucial for the long-term survival of a new crypto-asset, and with these advancements, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) may emerge as a key player. As has been proved on several occasions, participating in a presale may result in considerable rewards, and the FIREPIN Token presale seems to be one not to be missed. In a world of fast-moving, hype-fueled cryptocurrencies, investing early on may result in large returns on a little investment. FIREPIN Token (FRPN) may be the most current and interesting way to join in on the gold rush.

Join Presale: https://presale.firepin.io/login

Website: https://firepin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIREPIN_io

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@firepin.io