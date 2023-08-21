Choplife Gaming expands to Côte D’Ivoire with new license acquisition

The Most Prominent Gaming Franchisee In Africa, Choplife Gaming, Expands To Côte D’ivoire

Choplife Gaming, one of the largest gaming franchise operators in Africa, founded by music superstar and international businessman Mr Eazi, has announced its expansion to Côte D’Ivoire. The company has obtained a new license to operate in the country, adding Côte D’Ivoire as its sixth market. Choplife Gaming has already been operating gaming franchises in Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Benin.

Choplife Gaming has a proven track record of success in operating gaming franchises across Africa. The addition of Côte D’Ivoire will bring the company’s high-level operations to the Ivorian market, through excellent product partnerships, high level compliance, Responsible gaming and sustainable community investments.

“This expansion is simply the latest step in our ongoing growth strategy. The key to a successful expansion is developing a local team that understands the local market dynamics. We’re resolved to expand our operations across Africa and offer new and exciting online gaming experiences to our customers.” stated Choplife Gaming, Head Of Business Development; Mr Ichola.

Choplife Gaming is a leading gaming franchise operator in Africa, operating in six markets across East and West Africa. The company is committed to expanding across Africa by representing trusted brands in its portfolio and prides itself on adhering to the highest standards of operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The company has a proven track record of success in operating gaming franchises and is dedicated to customer satisfaction and quality.