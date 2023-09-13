Celebrating excellence: Mrs. Hilda Ofure Ozoh assumes SWAN National Chairmanship

In the world of finance and accounting, leadership and dedication are essential qualities that pave the way for success. Today, we celebrate a remarkable alumna, Mrs. Hilda Ofure Ozoh, for her outstanding achievements and her forthcoming investiture as the 11th National Chairperson of the Society of Woman Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN). Mrs. Ozoh’s journey to this prestigious position has been nothing short of inspiring, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the field of accounting and her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mrs. Ozoh’s ascent to the position of National Chairperson of SWAN is a well-deserved recognition of her tireless efforts and exemplary contributions to the accounting profession in Nigeria. Her impressive resume speaks volumes about her dedication and expertise.

TEXEM Programme: Strategic Leadership for Success in an Unknown Tomorrow

One of the hallmarks of Mrs. Ozoh’s career is her pursuit of continuous learning and professional development. She recently attended the TEXEM programme titled “Strategic Leadership for Success in an Unknown Tomorrow” held between May 15th and 19th, 2023, in the United Kingdom. This programme reflects her forward-thinking approach and her commitment to staying at the forefront of leadership and strategic thinking in the ever-evolving field of finance and accounting.

A Trailblazing Career

Mrs. Ozoh currently serves as the Honourable Commissioner at the Tax Appeal Tribunal for the Tax Appeal Tribunal (South-South Zone). Her role in overseeing tax matters and appeals in this critical region showcases her deep understanding of taxation and her dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in the tax system.

Furthermore, Mrs. Ozoh’s involvement in various professional bodies and committees highlights her commitment to the betterment of the accounting and insurance sectors in Nigeria. She serves as a Member of the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), showcasing her dedication to the advancement of the accounting profession.

In her role as Chairperson of the Risk Management & Compliance Committee at the Nigeria Insurance Association and her past position as Chairperson of the Accounting Technical Committee, Mrs. Ozoh has demonstrated her expertise in risk management and compliance, making her an invaluable asset to the insurance industry.

Additionally, her membership in the Risk-Based Solvency Regime Committee underscores her involvement in shaping the regulatory framework of the insurance sector, ensuring its stability and integrity.

A Visionary Leader

As Mrs. Hilda Ofure Ozoh takes the helm as the National Chairperson of SWAN, she brings with her a vision of empowerment and progress for women in the accounting profession. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring accountants, particularly women, who are striving to make their mark in this challenging field.

Under her leadership, SWAN is bound to flourish as a platform for networking, mentorship, and advocacy for women in accounting. Mrs. Ozoh’s extensive experience and her commitment to gender equality in the profession will undoubtedly guide SWAN towards even greater heights.

In conclusion, the investiture of Mrs. Hilda Ofure Ozoh as the 11th National Chairperson of the Society of Woman Accountants of Nigeria is a testament to her exceptional achievements and her dedication to the field of accounting. Her commitment to continuous learning, her visionary leadership, and her extensive involvement in professional committees and organizations make her an outstanding role model for the accounting community in Nigeria and beyond.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we look forward to witnessing the positive impact Mrs. Ozoh will undoubtedly make during her tenure as SWAN’s National Chairperson. Her journey is a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to excellence in the world of finance and accounting. Congratulations, Mrs. Hilda Ofure Ozoh, on this well-deserved honour!