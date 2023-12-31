Celebrating digital excellence: Highlights from the 6th .NG awards

The 6th .NG Awards unfolded as a grand celebration, placing a spotlight on innovation within the Nigerian internet space. Notable organizations, which include Sterling Bank, Jumia Nigeria, Sycamore, Nigeria Communications Commission, Web4Africa, The Guardian and Wazobia MAX, emerged as winners in the general award category, standing out for their significant contributions towards the utilization and advancement of the .ng domain.

The .NG Awards, an initiative by NiRA, stands as a beacon for acknowledging outstanding innovations on the .ng domain. This platform not only recognizes excellence but also actively promotes the .ng brand, contributing significantly to the growth in Nigeria’s internet space. Notably, nominations of eligible organizations and the voting process were open to the public through the official awards website, fostering a transparent and inclusive process.

In its sixth year, the .NG Awards continues to be a vital platform, celebrating organizations reshaping Nigeria’s digital landscape with the .ng domain.

The inauguration of the 6th .NG Awards marked a significant milestone, with NiRA’s President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, highlighting a year of remarkable growth driven by impactful collaborations. His address emphasized the vision for sustained progress in the adoption of the domain. He also appreciated all nominees for the contribution to the adoption of the. .ng domain and growth of the internet space.

The theme of 6th .NG Awards night was the increasing impact of organizations channeled through the .ng domain, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s dynamic digital landscape. In a year marked by the highest number of nominations when compared to previous years, these nominees stood out for their extraordinary efforts, shaping a digital landscape that continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace.

One of the remarkable aspects of the event was the presence of high-profile guests in the Nigerian digital space. Their attendance not only reflected the growing importance of the .NG Awards but also showcased a collective commitment to fostering excellence within Nigeria’s digital community.

The event witnessed numerous innovative winners in the general awards categories. Sterling Bank won the Best Commercial Banking Website/Portal, Bazecity Media was awarded the Startup Company of the Year, and Web4Africa was awarded the Best Local Hosting Company, Cross River State Government won Digital Innovation in State Government, Nigeria Communications Commission won the Digital Innovation in Federal Government, Voice of Nigeria was awarded the Best Online Media Website, and Sycamore was awarded the .NG Fintech Company of the Year. The prestigious Company of the Year award went to HiiT PLC for its significant impact on the digital landscape.

Each awardee had the opportunity to share their plans for continued impact on the .ng domain, expressing excitement at being recognized for their contributions to Nigeria’s digital space. This collective commitment to innovation and growth highlighted the vibrancy of the internet ecosystem in the country.

The 6th .NG Awards featured the prestigious Presidential Awards Category, a notable acknowledgment by the NiRA President, designed to spotlight distinguished individuals and organizations actively propelling development in the Nigerian digital space. This category also aimed at recognizing key contributors to the growth of NiRA and the .ng domain brand. The esteemed winners in this category included Mr. Otto Orondaam, who received the Youth Development award for 2023, and Ms. Olatokunboh Oyeleye, honoured for Child Online Protection in 2023.

Additionally, Whogohost was recognized as the Best ccTLD Registrar for 2023, the Nigerian Communications Commission stood out as the Most Supportive Sponsor for 2023, and Techeconomy was acclaimed as the Best Supporting Media Partner for 2023. Special Recognition Awards within this category were awarded to individuals such as Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkomo; Director General Mining Cadastre, Mr. Muhammed Rudman; CEO of IXPN, and Mr. Toba Obaniyi, General Manager of Turaco, among other noteworthy contributors to the Nigeria internet landscape.

The 6th .NG Awards was proof to the growth of Nigeria’s internet landscape, with NiRA leading the charge in recognizing and promoting innovation on the .ng domain.

About NiRA:

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the official Registry for the .ng domain name, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s digital landscape. Operating as a stakeholder-driven entity, NiRA manages the extensive database of registrations within the .ng country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) namespace, serving the interests of both Nigeria and the global internet community.

