CCITRADERS partners with Cashville investment & Securities limited to trade Gold contract and other asset classes on Lagos commodity and Futures exchange.

The trading giant, through their local affiliate, will be making their way into an organised and regulated exchange thereby attracting and boosting the local economy and investors.

This information was made known by CCITRADERS, on their social media platform

They announced that they are pleased to have completed all possible arrangements to trade through an organized and regulated exchange, under the trading House, Cashville Securities & Investment limited, a fully licensed and regulated firm. And they shall be trading through the Lagos commodities and Futures exchange (LCFE).

CCITRADERS will be trading on major instruments such as Gold contract, Agro commodities , and other precious metals such as coal, platinum, silver, as well as oil and gas as much as they are made available. This is a big step into the biggest African markets and they believe that this will grow the African economy, and attract more investors. Thanks to Cashville Securities & investment limited. With CCITRADERS’ wealth of experience in trading, they shall put in their own efforts in developing the trading sector in Africa, thereby providing best trading experience to Africans and the world.

