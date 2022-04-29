Can Investing In Monero (XMR), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Calyx Token (CLX) Replace Your Income?

Real-world currencies are tied to weak economies and geopolitical factors in which we have no say in. But what if there was a more profitable way to generate revenue? Learn more about what crypto can do for you.

Everybody Deserves Financial Freedom

You are tired of your nine to five but still want to make money? Maybe you want more than your income and would like to achieve financial freedom? Then crypto is the right investment for you!

The good news is that the crypto world offers a variety of different digital investments. As your guaranteed gateway to both financial stability and freedom, you can choose the amount of money you are willing to invest. Join in and double your wallet overnight by trading these coins.

Money Making Coins You Will Need

Monero (XMR)

The creators behind Monero claim the network was built to allow transactions to happen privately and with anonymity.

This innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) feature provides transactions without intermediaries. Investors that want to secure their personal information prefer the absence of third party involvement (i.e. banks).

For this, Monero was designed with an advanced cryptography system. Big on revolutionary features, the platform Ring confidential transactions (Ring CTs.), Stealth addresses, Bulletproofs and Dandelion ++.

The Monero network has a governing token, the XMR coin. The coin was particularly attractive to investors due to privacy features built into it that help secure information during transactions. The XMR price today is $242,41 with a live market cap of $4.3 Billion.

Acranup (ACRN) is another platform concerned with delivering innovation to investors, as the creators designed with the goal to reduce the amount of exposure that cryptocurrency markets have to falling fiat currencies.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, Doge is a peer-to-peer open-source digital currency and as the governing token of Dogecoin, DOGE is a community-driven cryptocurrency that allows investors to participate in the community.

Inspired by the viral “doge” meme and benefitting from the popularity of the meme itself, Dogecoin designed its Token to resemble the meme. It is then considered an altcoin and a sarcastic meme coin.

Once launched, the DOGE Token possessed relatively little value as the initial market landscape was still developing into the money-making sphere it is today and now, the DOGE token is one of the top ten biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Despite the recent volatility that affected the market, DOGE rose by 26% on Monday (April 25th) of Elon Musk’s bid regarding the acquisition of social media giant Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk has been a consistent supporter of Dogecoin and just this year, Tesla began accepting dogecoin for merchandise purchases on the company’s website. The Dogecoin price today is $0,139679 with a live market cap of $18.5 Million.

Calyx Token (CLX)

Calyx Network is sent to the market and was built to improve multi-chain crypto trading and the sourcing of liquidity from diverse liquidity sources.

The platform is a community-driven project permissionless liquidity protocol that allows investors to source the liquidity from different liquidity sources such as DEXs running on top of different blockchain networks.

Investors can swap tokens through CalyxSwap. This feature simplifies the process of switching between the currencies in a single transaction while providing the most reasonable prices among all aggregated liquidity sources (DEXs).

Token holders and community members can help manage and govern the platform through its decentralised autonomous organisation, CalyxDAO.

The CLX Token is the governing cryptocurrency of the platform which means it holds a key role in completing the network’s economic, fiscal, and governance goals. Get CLX at a cheap price today as experts predict the token will rise in value after its presale.

Calyx Token

https://presale.calyxtoken.io/register

https://calyxtoken.io

Acranup

https://presale.acranup.io/register

https://acranup.io