Can Acrana’s (ACR) presale equal the triumphs of Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE)

Cryptocurrencies presales like the upcoming Acrana (ACR) are like Christmas time for those who celebrate it.

You get the opportunity to invest in a project that could fill your virtual stocking into bundles of cash, but beware, research is an undisputed aspect of investing in the cryptocurrency market.

Where there are times when investing in presales may not bring you the glad tidings that you had wished for, there will be projects like Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE) that explode during presales.

Tezos (XTZ)

Launching its presale in 2017, Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain network linked to its digital token called a ‘tez’ or a ‘tezzie’.

Tezos (XTZ) can also act as a platform for utilising smart contracts and being a decentralised ledger.

The network experienced a hugely successful ICO (initial coin offering) in 2017, raising a then-record amount of $232 million.

Relying on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in which token holders are rewarded through their participation, Tezos (XTZ) suffered price drops after being targeted with lawsuits following its 2017 ICO.

Despite these issues, the period of October 2019 to February 2020 saw a price rise of over triple for the Tezos Token (XTZ), reaching record highs culminating in their all-time high of $9.12 in October 2021.

January 2022 saw $1 trillion wiped off the global crypto market cap value, with the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum heavily affected and Tezos (XTZ) dropping as low as $2.60 during the month.

Read also: ‘African market is fertile for the adoption of cryptocurrency’

The token soon recovered as it’s currently up 4.9% in the past 24 hours, with a trading value of $3.15 at this time of writing.

2022 will be the year the Tezos Network will enter the NFT minting and mining markets, following its blockchain’s energy-efficient design and its declining gas fees.

Tezos (XTZ) currently sits as the 45th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralised lending system that enables users to lend or borrow cryptocurrency without going to a centralised middleman.

Built upon the Ethereum network, users deposit crypto into liquidity pools that become funds that Aave lends out.

When users lend cryptocurrency, they earn interest, and when they borrow, they’ll pay interest.

Aave is controlled by a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation), meaning its governed by people who hold AAVE tokens, as well as voting with them.

Aave is currently ranked as the 53rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world, hot on the heels of Maker, according to CoinMarketCap.

AAVE is up 6.2% in the last 24 hours as they are currently trading at $129.57 at this time of writing.

AAVE’s all-time high, set back in May 2021, was a staggering $661.69, an 80.4% drop-off since then.

Some analysts have AAVE reaching a minimum value of $250 by the end of the year and a maximum value of $450.

Acrana (ACR)

Founded in February 2022, it’s been a fast-paced journey for Acrana (ACR).

Aiming to build a decentralised financial infrastructure, Acrana’s objective is to decrease the US dollar’s influence on the cryptocurrency market by creating a global virtual currency backed by crypto rather than the dollar.

The unstableness of the traditional financial market has led Acrana (ACR) to do away with the US dollar and go all-in with cryptocurrency becoming the anchor for other cryptocurrencies.

Like Aave, Acrana is also DAO-governed with all decisions regarding the project made by members of the community.

With Acrana listing the three stages of its roadmap in its white paper, with stage 1 focusing on the building of the Acrana platform, the creation of the ACR Token and community engagement across all social media platforms.

Click here for more information:

https://presale.acrana.io/

https://acrana.io/

https://t.me/ACRANAOFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/acrana_io