Burn Manufacturing Pays Courtesy Visit to the Minister of State for Environment

Today, BURN Manufacturing delegation met the Honorable Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Isiaq Salako, in Abuja, Nigeria 🇳🇬 to discuss the recently launched Nigerian Clean Cooking Transition Plan and this meeting placed BURN at the helm of the strategy. BURN will support clean cooking in Nigeria by providing technical support towards the development of appropriate carbon regulations to ensure sustainable financing that benefits the end-user and unlocks financing to promote local green manufacturing.

