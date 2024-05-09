  • Thursday, May 09, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Burn Manufacturing Pays Courtesy Visit to the Minister of State for Environment

Sponsored Post

May 9, 2024

A2EF3638-9026-4717-9242-2C769A7D5417

Today, BURN Manufacturing delegation met the Honorable Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Isiaq Salako, in Abuja, Nigeria 🇳🇬 to discuss the recently launched Nigerian Clean Cooking Transition Plan and this meeting placed BURN at the helm of the strategy. BURN will support clean cooking in Nigeria by providing technical support towards the development of appropriate carbon regulations to ensure sustainable financing that benefits the end-user and unlocks financing to promote local green manufacturing.

Related News
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE