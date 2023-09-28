Burger King makes grand entrance into Ibadan, promises sizzle of global excellence and local flavor

The iconic sizzle of flame-grilled burgers and the promise of an extraordinary dining experience have officially landed in Ibadan, as Burger King strategically enters the dynamic market of this historic city. This exciting fusion of global excellence and local charm unfolds against the vibrant cultural backdrop of Ibadan.

Market research and a careful analysis of demand played a pivotal role in the momentous decision to situate the new Burger King outlet at Mobile junction, Ring Road, Oluyole area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Also serving as a vibrant backdrop for a colorful ceremony, the event attracted a large turnout of first-time customers who were dazzled by the flavorful and delectable burgers, along with the quality of service they received.

Shortly after the official commissioning, Honorable Ademola Ojo, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives in Oyo State, who toured the facility, shared his impressions, declaring Burger King as “one of the best establishments we can have in Ibadan.”

Represented by Mr. Olawale Olanrewaju, an assistant director in the ministry, the commissioner announced the state government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment for Burger King in Oyo State. He highlighted that the government was not imposing taxes on consumption (food and restaurant services) to attract more investors to the region. The Honorable also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting Burger King and fostering a business-friendly atmosphere for their growth.

Mr. Rushdi Ibrahim, the Chief Operating Officer of Burger King Nigeria, emphasized the company’s unique selling points, including diverse pricing packages catering to all categories of customers and exceptional customer service. He stated, “We want to be a brand for everybody, not just a select few. That’s why Ibadan is our second city outside Lagos, and we have ambitious plans to expand further here.”

He went on to mention their commitment to meeting the diverse needs of Nigerians through a signature menu, a classic menu, and a budget menu, ensuring that everyone can savor the world’s finest burgers.

Mr. Ibrahim proudly stated, “We are delivering the biggest, freshest, and flame-grilled burgers; Burger King is renowned for this.”

Mr. Joseph Ekpo, the Chief Development Officer of Allied Foods, highlighted the company’s collaboration with neighboring communities to ensure the smooth fulfillment of its corporate social responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Burger King eagerly anticipates the unique opportunities Ibadan offers, as the city’s growing middle class, with increased disposable income, presents an excellent market for the brand. Ibadan’s rapid urbanization, mirroring trends in numerous Nigerian cities, has created a heightened demand for fast food, catering to busy lifestyles and a growing appreciation for global culinary trends. Moreover, Burger King’s arrival promises to generate employment opportunities for the local population, contributing to positive social and economic impacts.

The brand is committed to seamlessly integrating into the historic city’s local lifestyle. This includes language localization, incorporating the local language into marketing materials to make the brand more relatable. Pricing has also been thoughtfully considered, ensuring affordability across a wide range of consumers, including students and the working class, without compromising profitability.

This successful launch in Ibadan opens doors to potential expansion into other cities within Oyo State or neighboring regions, tapping into a broader regional market. However, the company’s officials have stated that these expansion plans will be contingent on the performance of the Ring Road, Ibadan store.

Therefore, if you’re in Ibadan and looking to enjoy the real burger experience then be sure to stop by No 2, Bisi Akande Road, MKO Abiola Way, Ring Road Ibadan or order online on 07004447777. Also, follow them across all social media channels on @burgerkingnga to stay up to date.