Bridge pupils excel in National Common Entrance Examination for the 5th year in a row

Bridge International Academies, a leading global education organization, is pleased to announce that its pupils have performed exceptionally for the fifth year in a row at the National Common Entrance Examination.

Alexander Tarhe-Veyan is this year’s highest performing pupil at Bridge with a total score of 188. Earlier in the year, Alexander came first place in The Ultimate Mathematics Ambassador (TUMA) competition out of over 1,800 pupils. Alexander also participated in the Deeper Life High School Entrance Examination where he topped the list with an amazing 92% score.

The best-performing pupil’s result is closely followed by Divine Chinonso Mcanthony who is also the best-performing female Bridge pupil and she had a total score of 186. This year, 121 Bridge pupils registered for the exam, 61 males and 60 females. The result of the exam further proves the learning equity at Bridge as girls made the same leap in learning as boys.

“We are immensely proud of our pupils’ outstanding performance in the National Common Entrance Examination,” said Foyinsola Akinjayeju, Managing Director of Bridge International Academies in Nigeria. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils, teachers, and staff, who strive for excellence every day. It also reflects the power of our holistic methodology, which leverages technology and data to deliver high-quality education to underserved communities,” she added.

Year after year, Bridge pupils have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess at the National Common Entrance Examination, reaffirming the effectiveness of Bridge’s innovative teaching methods and curriculum. Since 2019, Bridge pupils have excelled in the national common entrance exam and are now attending top secondary schools across Nigeria.

In the recently concluded National Common Entrance Examination, Bridge International Academies’ pupils secured top positions in the national rankings. Their outstanding performance reflects the dedication and hard work put in by the pupils and the dedicated team of educators at Bridge Nigeria. The results also highlight the effectiveness of Bridge’s approach, which combines high-quality teaching, data-driven instruction, and a strong focus on personalised learning.

“Bridge International Academies is committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to a life-changing education. Through its network of schools and innovative learning tools, Bridge has been able to bridge the education gap and empower thousands of children to reach their full potential. The consistent success of its pupils in the National Common Entrance Examination further reinforces the school’s mission and underscores the positive impact it is making in the education sector,” Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, Academics Manager, added.

As Bridge International Academies continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains dedicated to delivering transformational education to even more children in Lagos and Osun States. The organization’s ongoing investment in teacher training, technology, and infrastructure enables it to provide a nurturing learning environment that encourages its pupils to excel academically and develop essential skills for their future.

● Bridge International Academies is a network of community schools providing access to quality, affordable education to underserved communities in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and India.

● Bridge Nigeria opened its first school in 2015 and has since then delivered life-changing education to pupils in underserved communities through 46 schools presently operating in Lagos and Osun States.

● Bridge leverages technology to deliver quality education; efficient monitoring and evaluation programs for teachers and efficient monitoring and evaluation of pupil performance. Bridge Nigeria knows when teachers are in classrooms and when lessons are delivering results.