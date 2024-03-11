BlockDAG Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto World; Achieves Over $3.5 Million in Batch 2 Presale

In a groundbreaking event that has echoed across the cryptocurrency landscape, BlockDAG (BDAG) unveiled a keynote video, premiering on the digital screens of Shibuya Crossing, a bustling pedestrian intersection in Tokyo’s heart.

In this video, BlockDAG articulates its vision and strategy to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and integration of cryptocurrency into our daily lives. The keynote highlights BlockDAG’s value proposition and its ambitious goal to ascend to the top 50 ranks on leading crypto ranking platforms like Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko.

BlockDAG’s Value Proposition: Coins, Cards, and Miners

Central to BlockDAG keynote was the introduction of its value proposition, which includes BDAG coins, BlockDAG’s crypto payment card, and its line of mining rigs known as the X-series.

Firstly, the keynote unveils BlockDAG’s crypto payment card, enabling users to conduct everyday transactions using BDAG and other supported cryptocurrencies, thereby fostering wider adoption of digital currencies.

The spotlight shifts to BDAG coins, which will serve as the currency for transactions on the BlockDAG network. These coins can also be mined using BlockDAG’s X-series mining rigs, offering the potential to earn between $1 to $100 worth of BDAG per day.

The keynote video provides detailed information on the earning potential of each miner, emphasising their energy efficiency to address environmental concerns associated with crypto mining.

BlockDAG’s Ambitious Roadmap: Scaling to the Top 50 on Coinmarketcap

One of the most ambitious aspects of BlockDAG’s keynote was its strategic roadmap to propel the project to the top 50 ranks on crypto ranking platforms such as Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko. The company outlined a comprehensive four-phase launch strategy, highlighting key milestones in the keynote video.

Another ambitious goal outlined in the keynote was BlockDAG’s commitment to launching its mainnet within six months, a commendable feat considering the industry norm of longer development cycles.

BlockDAG’s Tokyo Debut Triggers Over $3.5 Million Presale Frenzy

The impact of BlockDAG’s keynote address at Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing has been nothing short of sensational, thrusting the project into the limelight and attracting significant attention to its presale. With thousands eagerly participating, BlockDAG has already secured over $3.5 million in funding, underscoring the overwhelming enthusiasm sparked by this event.

