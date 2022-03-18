Big Brother Nations Token, the first and biggest entertainment token out of Africa

September 2021 gave rise to the birth of the Big Brother Nations Token, BBNT Project. What started as a random evening conversation between the co-founders, Ugonna Onyike and Wemere Chukwudiebube has evolved into this glaring reality.

Fuelled by a burning desire to answer the yearnings of the Big Brother show viewers, the community-based utility token, BBNT was developed to make a fan insight for the watchers and devotees of the show across the world. Thus, enhancing it to actively reward the coin holders.

BBNT is a rapidly expanding decentralized blockchain social token built on the foundation of a growing community with the goal of providing fans and viewers of the Big Brother show with a virtually equal experience in the House.

The landmark in our journey to this attained fruition following the successful raise of 15 million Naira in the first week of private presales. This made us realize the level of acceptance we got from the public.

BBNToken will emerge as the first community-based token to be innovated for use on all Big Brother shows, which is why we are dedicated to building the best Decentralized Ecosystem (DECO) on the planet.

This is the reason we are committed in line with BBNToken’s mission to establish a secure, decentralized environment for trading crypto assets. We are keen on developing a long-term reward system for the Big Brother Nations Community, as well as a valuable crypto currency, $BBNT which can be used to vote on any Big Brother show across the world, sold on the cryptocurrency market and promoted to the blockchain community.

What does the BBNToken help you do?

The BBNT is a fan-based token that focuses on uniting and rewarding Big Brother super-fans across the world, crypto traders and Web3 enthusiasts. The token’s utility allows it to be used in the daily lives of a Big Brother enthusiastic fan. As they are continually rewarded for their support, the key features of our token allow them;

• To vote from anywhere in the world,

• Hold NFTs of their favorite housemates, both past and present,

• Staking tokens for community rewards,

• Buy and sell tokens on the market place,

• Collect monthly exceptional products,

• Participate in exciting and unique fan events,

• Connect with other fans in the community to boost fan power on the leader board and

• Offer holders of the bbntoken vip fan experiences.

BBNT PUBLIC PRESALE WILL BE LIVE FROM APRIL 1ST, 2021

With a minimum of $50 you’d be able to acquire the BBNTOKEN in the public presale coming soon. Go to www.bbntoken.com

Follow us on all socials to stay updated: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.