Beyond the runway: Lush Hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week’s 10th edition

Lush Hair, Nigeria’s foremost premium hair extensions company, once again dazzled the audience at the recently concluded 10th edition of Lagos Fashion Week 2023. Unveiling a spectacle of creativity and innovation, Lush Hair’s electrifying presence and sponsorship added a touch of glamour to an event that exceeded expectations.

The much-anticipated Lagos Fashion Week 2023 did not disappoint, and neither did Lush Hair as the brand took center stage, fully grounded, and delivered another unforgettable performance. Speaking at the event, the iconic veteran actor, Shaffy Bello, who graced the runway representing Lush Hair in a stunning ensemble that captivated the audience, expressed her delight at witnessing the consistent display of creativity, pizzazz, and unique offerings that Lush Hair brings to Lagos Fashion Week every year.

Speaking further Shaffy said “the energy and passion Lush Hair brings to Lagos Fashion Week is always pleasing to see especially through the unique products, colors, and designs Lush Hair has to offer,” saying “Lush Hair is here to bring out the spark in everyone, irrespective of gender, body size, age, race, and more, as displayed here tonight,” remarked Shaffy Bello.

In a departure from the norm, Lush Hair took an innovative and unconventional approach at Lagos Fashion Week 2023. Unlike previous years where models adorned breathtaking hairstyles complemented by plain pink dresses, this year witnessed a groundbreaking shift. Lush Hair showcased its creativity by styling models entirely in garments made from its hair extensions. This avant-garde approach, a first on a Nigerian runway, left attendees cheering in awe of such unprecedented innovation.

Adding to the excitement, Lush Hair unveiled its Lush Hair Care Range, featuring a No-Lye relaxer kit inclusive of a Neutralizing shampoo and deep conditioner. The brand introduced this collection in style at the Lush Hair Experience Center, complete with a flamboyantly decorated photo booth stationed by the entrance of the hall. The booth attracted numerous attendees who eagerly posed for beautiful pictures and videos, capturing the essence of living “The Soft Life” through their hair.

Lush ladies were also onsite to offer goody bags to guests, leaving them excited and yearning for more of the distinctive Lush Hair experience.

Lush Hair’s commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining beauty standards was once again evident at Lagos Fashion Week 2023. The brand remains at the forefront of the hair care industry, consistently setting new trends and captivating audiences with its unparalleled creativity and product excellence.