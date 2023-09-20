Be the first to own the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G, pre-order and get gift items worth 100,000

Get ready to supercharge your style and efficiency by getting this device that oozes sophistication, and fits perfectly into your pocket. The PHANTOM V FLIP is set to revolutionize your tech game. You’re in for a spectacular ride as TECNO has teamed up with MTN to release the spectacular TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP!

There is more! The first set of people to pre-order the PHANTOM V FLIP with a deposit of just N100,000, get a bag of fantastic gifts from TECNO and MTN. The gifts include 2 designer perfumes, a whopping 70 GB of free data from MTN plus other amazing gifts. This is only possible when you PRE-ORDER from official TECNO stores.

But what about the device itself? Brace yourself for an immersive screen when unfolded with a dynamic planet display to control the phone when folded. Capture stunning selfies with the 32-megapixel front camera. On the back, you’ll find a powerful 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary snapper. It’s backed by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging via USB-C, boasting 8 GB of RAM and a generous 256 GB of internal storage.

And the best part? You’ll surf the lightning-fast 5G network courtesy of MTN, powered by Android 13 and HiOS 13. Choose from sleek colours like Minimal Black, Film White, and Periwinkle Purple. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity!

Don't waste any more time, move over to the nearest TECNO official store and get a device that not only elevates your style but also keeps your wallet happy. This is an offer you absolutely cannot afford to miss!