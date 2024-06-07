BlockDAG Dominates Crypto Supercycle With X1 Miner Beta Launch; More On Shiba Inu & STRUMP

With the Shiba Inu and STRUMP face market troubles, BlockDAG’s recent unveiling of the X1 Miner App’s beta version marks a significant milestone in mobile mining, providing a robust tool for users to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones. This launch positions BlockDAG as a leader in the crypto-mining industry, overshadowing recent developments like Shiba Inu’s token burning and STRUMP’s price surge. With the X1 Miner app, users can mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily, combining ease of use with efficient mining capabilities. Moreover, the BDAG has experienced a 1000% surge with presale reaching $45.8 million.

Shiba Inu’s Price Sees Volatility Amid Token Burn

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has implemented a significant token burn, aiming to boost the value of its remaining tokens amidst a fluctuating market. This move resulted in a temporary 20% price increase, though it was followed by a drop due to profit-taking by traders. Currently, SHIB’s price is down by 2.02%, reflecting broader market trends. The community’s response to the token burn will be critical in determining SHIB’s short-term price direction.

STRUMP’s Market Performance: A Closer Look

Super Trump (STRUMP) has recently experienced a notable increase, with a 22.36% rise in the last 24 hours. Initially criticized, STRUMP has gained traction, particularly in May 2024. Despite its growing popularity, the sustainability of its price remains a topic of debate among investors. Although bullish signals are present, bearish indicators suggest potential selling pressure ahead. STRUMP’s ability to break through resistance levels or find support will be key to its future price movements, currently trading at $0.0268.

BlockDAG Redefines the Mining Experience with X1 & X100 Miners

BlockDAG is transforming the mining landscape with its innovative X1 Miner app and the powerful X100 Miner. The X1 Miner app, now available for Android and iOS, allows seamless mining up to 20 BDAG daily with features set to expand before the mainnet launch. This includes Wallet integration, Send/Receive capabilities, a Leaderboard, and a Community Section, enhancing user engagement and efficiency.

For more advanced miners, the X100 Miner offers a formidable 2 TH/s hash rate and a power consumption of 1800W, capable of mining up to 2,000 BDAG daily. This device mines BDAG and supports Bitcoin and Kaspa, providing flexibility and profitability for professional mining operations. With its ethernet connectivity and efficient cooling system, the X100 Miner is ideal for large-scale mining setups. Furthermore, BlockDAG has uptill now earned $45.8 million in its presale pushing the price with a 1000% surge to $0.011 from $0.001.

BlockDAG Leads with Groundbreaking Mining Technology

As Shiba Inu and STRUMP capture headlines with their dramatic price movements, BlockDAG remains at the forefront with its cutting-edge mining technology. From the convenient and accessible X1 Miner app to the robust X100 Miner rig, BlockDAG is revolutionizing the approach to cryptocurrency mining.

These developments have significantly contributed to BlockDAG’s impressive presale success, raising over $45.8 million across 17 batches and achieving a remarkable 1000% price increase since its inception. For those looking to tap into the next big trend in crypto, BlockDAG’s ongoing presale offers a compelling investment opportunity, promising substantial returns and pioneering advancements in the crypto mining sector.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu