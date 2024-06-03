Moon-Themed Keynote 2 Boosts BlockDAG’s $10 by 2025 Predictions Amid Rising Shiba Inu Price & TRON Accounts Reach Milestone

Shiba Inu price has surged, driven by the GameStop rally, with predictions suggesting continued upward momentum. On the other hand, TRON accounts have reached a milestone, reflecting its expanding user base and robust blockchain infrastructure. Meanwhile, BlockDAG‘s newly released Keynote 2 has sparked massive interest in its presale, currently in Batch 16, leading to optimistic predictions of reaching $10 by 2025. These advancements highlight the growth and potential of BlockDAG in the crypto space.

Shiba Inu Price Rises Amid GameStop Rally

Shiba Inu has been a notable presence in the cryptocurrency market. Recently, the Shiba Inu price experienced a surge, attributed to the GameStop rally. As of May 22, the Shiba Inu price is at $0.00002552, showing signs of sustained upward momentum. Analysts believe that the Shiba Inu price could continue to rise, supported by significant trading volume increases and investor interest. The market value of SHIB’s circulating supply has grown and on-chain data indicates ongoing capital inflows, suggesting a positive trend ahead for Shiba Inu.

TRON Coins Reach Milestone Accounts

TRON coins have seen significant growth, marked by millions of established accounts. This achievement reflects TRON’s expanding user base and the increasing adoption of its blockchain platform. The consistent development and strategic partnerships have contributed to the steady rise of TRON coins in the market. TRON’s focus on improving its ecosystem and providing a robust infrastructure for decentralized applications continues to attract more users and developers, highlighting its potential for future advancements in the blockchain space.

BlockDAG’s Keynote 2 Sparks Massive Presale Surge

BlockDAG has further advanced in its presale stages through the release of Keynote 2 ‘from the moon’. This latest milestone has captivated the attention of crypto enthusiasts, analysts and potential investors. Keynote 2 highlights BlockDAG’s journey from launching its mainnet in the coming months to expanding its ecosystem, each step bringing the network closer to realizing its vision of a decentralized world.

A significant aspect of Keynote 2 is the X1 Miner app, which has undergone successful development and rigorous testing for its launch. The app, the beta version of which is out, includes Wireframe & UI Designing, User Onboarding, and Presale functionality. Now available on both Android and Apple platforms, this beta version allows users to experience the product’s quality and features, including the ability to invite friends and boost earnings ahead of the mainnet launch. Upcoming updates will add Wallet, Send/Receive modules, and a Leaderboard and Community Section, enabling seamless mining anytime.

The launch of Keynote 2 and the X1 Miner app beta has significantly spiked interest in BlockDAG’s presale. The current Batch 16 is priced at $0.0095 per BDAG coin, and BlockDAG has already earned a total of $40.8 million from the presale by selling over 10 billion coins. This trajectory positions the network towards an optimistic prediction of reaching $10 by 2025, showcasing its growing influence and potential in the crypto space.

Key Points

The latest Keynote 2 and its innovative features have significantly boosted BlockDAG’s appeal among crypto enthusiasts and analysts. This enthusiasm has driven a successful presale, with Batch 16 earning a total of $40.8 million. The newly launched X1 Miner App and other advancements highlighted in Keynote 2 have positioned BlockDAG as a formidable player in the crypto space. Amidst the rising Shiba Inu price and the milestone of TRON accounts, BlockDAG’s integration of innovative features ensures a promising trajectory, with predictions suggesting its coin price could reach $10 by 2025, making it the best crypto investment.

Join BlockDAG Now!

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu