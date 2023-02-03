BASF West Africa launches Glysantin engine coolant

As of January 2023, BASF is introducing its GLYSANTIN® engine coolants into the Nigerian market. The Original when it comes to engine coolants offers a unique combination of German premium quality and multiple protection features making it suitable for a versatile range of applications and industry sectors.

Patented in Germany back in 1929, GLYSANTIN® proudly represents the world’s first antifreeze and engine coolant. With multiple protection features including those against overheating, corrosion and cavitation the products ensure that engines of all technologies and sizes operate smoothly and reliably all year round. In consequence, GLYSANTIN® has received a broad range of official OEM (original equipment manufacturer) approvals from various engine manufacturers for, both, light and heavy applications in the automotive and industrial sectors.

In Nigeria, the generation of power using diesel or gas generators is essential to the operation of facilities and industries. Such heavy-duty engines display high demands due to their long operating hours and high load rates. In applications like these, GLYSANTIN® coolants and their multiple protection can effectively prevent damages and reduce downtimes, thus ultimately, contributing to a reliable power supply.

“For decades, BASF has been delivering expertise and innovations to provide high-performance cooling solutions which meet and exceed evolving industry requirements. With a broad portfolio of innovative products the company can provide leading solutions to a broad range of industry sectors, including power generators and of course motor vehicle engines, to deliver on critical cooling requirements in safety, performance and sustainability”, said Dr Jean-Marc Ricca, the Managing Director of BASF West Africa.

The products in the GLYSANTIN® range reliably protect engines all year round from corrosion, overheating and frost, even under extreme climatic conditions. BASF first patented GLYSANTIN® in 1929, and the coolants from Ludwigshafen have been very popular with motorists ever since. The proprietary products have the most OEM approvals from large motor manufacturers. BASF works in cooperation with the leading automobile suppliers worldwide to ensure that the GLYSANTIN® range always fulfils the latest demands. The high-performance engine coolants from BASF are suitable for use in all motor vehicles.

