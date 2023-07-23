Austine and Partners Int’l announces the availability of her luxury pastoral wine in Shoprite stores nationwide



The current most talked about Sweet Red Wine in Nigeria; Pastoral Sweet Red Wine by Chateau Vartely, has been made available at all Shoprite Stores Nationwide.

The Chairman/CEO of Austine and Partners Int’l LTD, Mr. Augustine Okonkwo, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of their signature wine brand; Pastoral Sweet Red Wine, into one of the biggest retail stores in Nigeria.

Considering there has been a huge increase in demand for the luxury Pastoral sweet wine among Nigerians and lovers of quality and premium wines, Austine and Partners through Shoprite NG, Nigeria’s Supermarket’s chain, decided to make the Vartely Pastoral Sweet Red Wine and the Vartely Muscat semisweet Red Wine, more accessible to all and sundry.

Founded in 2012, Austine and Partners Int’l LTD is a distribution company which specializes in the distribution of FMCGs, luxury Wines/Spirits, premium Care Products, amongst other essentials, with partners in Europe, Asia and beyond. Austine and Partners is the conglomerate that houses Chateau Vartely Nigeria, with a long-lasting business partnership with the Chateau Vartely Company, located in Moldova, Europe.

Austine and Partners has overtime, stood out for its consistency in maintaining standard and high-quality goods and products in its different markets. “Our company is prominently known in the market for its core values; Integrity, collaboration, innovation and customer satisfaction, and overtime, have been consistent with them”, the company’s General Manager; Prisca Emeruwa, remarked.

The two Chateau Vartely wines available in Shoprite stores; The luxury Chateau Vartely Pastoral and Vartely Muscat Semi-sweet red wine, both possess rich textures with smooth finish. Pastoral Sweet Red Wine is a unique sweet red wine. It has a dark ruby colour, with a honey bouquet revealing notes of black currant, ripe cherries, chocolate, coffee and raisins, and exceptionally, plum fruit. Chateau Vartely Pastoral is a full-bodied liquor red wine with a 16% alcohol volume.

The Fleur Muscat Red Wine by Chateau Vartely is an elegant and complex alcoholic wine which delights with floral aromas of acacia, harmonious taste with notes of ripe pears and a slightly sweet-bitter finish, giving a balanced taste as a defined and distinctive semi-sweet wine. The bottle design of Fleur Muscat Red Wine ushers its first introduction to likeness and attraction as it has been designed to pass as an artistic ornament.

“Muscat semi-sweet red wine tastes better than it looks, everyone testifies to this. Nigeria’s dynamic culture, discerning consumers, and thriving wine scene aligns perfectly with our vision of consistently bringing exquisite, premium wines to this part of the world. Our wines are known to charm wine lovers and elevate their drinking experience.”, the General Manager of Austine and Partners, continued in her remark.

Meanwhile, wine shoppers are largely excited over this recent development, as there has been rapid sales since the wines’ penetration into Shoprite Stores nationwide. The General Manager made this exposition, and as well added that asides the wine activation (wine tasting) currently ongoing in most Shoprite Stores, the company plans to include more promos and giftings/packages for her customers shopping at the various Shoprite outlets, to foster the already thriving relationship between Austine and Partners through Chateau Vartely Nigeria, and Retail supermarket Nigeria Limited (owners of Shoprite NG).

As a respected figure in different industries, Mr. Augustine Okonkwo brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of market dynamics to Austine and Partners. With career spanning years, the Anambra born entrepreneur is also well established in automobiles, health sector and real estate industries. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive growth, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional results.

“As we continue to shape the landscape of the wine and spirit industry, this should reaffirm our commitment to excellence. New ideas and designs are generated through customers feedback, re-evaluation of already implemented ideas, sense of innovation from the view of need or lack in the society, and of course, the need to fill a gap in the

market,” Augustine stated.

