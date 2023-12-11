Audacia Property awarded by Business day as Top 100 fastest growing SMEs in Nigeria

Business Day awards leading property brand, Audacia as one the top fastest-growing SMEs in Nigeria 2023

BusinessDay Newspaper recently hosted its annual SME Awards to acknowledge the relentless determination and entrepreneurial spirit of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. The event, held at the prestigious Stable Hall in Surulere, Lagos State in January 2023, celebrated the remarkable growth and success of the top 100 SMEs that have overcome significant challenges.

Audacia Property, a distinguished real estate company, stood out among the crowd of achievers, showcasing its remarkable growth and success in the face of adversity. The theme of the event, “How SMEs Can Thrive in the Age of Volatility” resonated with Audacia Property’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.

The recognition bestowed upon Audacia Property is a testament to the company’s all-encompassing approach to real estate, emphasizing quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The selection process, as outlined by BusinessDay, considered various criteria, including growth, profitability, business structure, and potential for future expansion. Audacia Property’s acknowledgment underscores its outstanding performance under the visionary leadership of CEO Bright Sekoni.

The ceremony brought together a diverse audience of policymakers and stakeholders invested in the growth and prosperity of Nigeria’s SME sector. Esteemed speakers, including Ayokunnumi Abraham, Oparinde Babatunde, Abayomi Awobokun, Anne Welsh, and Olufolake Ikumapayi, shared invaluable insights on overcoming challenges in the SME sector. The presence of such influential individuals highlighted the significance of the occasion and underscored the industry-wide acknowledgment of Audacia Property’s achievements.

As Audacia Property basks in the glory of this well-deserved recognition, it sees the award as more than just a trophy—it symbolizes the company’s relentless determination, creative strategies, and pursuit of perfection. The success at the BusinessDay SME Awards positions Audacia Property as a guiding light for others in the ever-changing landscape of Nigerian entrepreneurship. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to leading the way with confidence and unmatched determination, ready to inspire and pave the path for others in the industry.