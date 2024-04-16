Array Networks Partners with Mitsumi Distribution to Redefine Application Security

Array Networks, leader in networking and security products, today announced their collaboration with Mitsumi Distribution, one of the largest in both Volume and Value Business distributors in Nigeria. With this collaboration VAD is introducing Array Networks load balancer, Web Application Firewall, AG Series SSL VPN and DDoS Mitigation, Array ID Pass (MFA) and AI Based Data Protection and Cybersecurity Platform into the West Africa market. Using these integers’ organizations can ensure availability, security, remote access, SSL visibility from any platform, application, and business.

“Our collaboration with Mitsumi Distributors excites us much. Our dedication to growing our footprint in Nigeria and other African markets is demonstrated by this relationship. Mitsumi’s commitment to quality is a perfect fit with our Vision at Array Networks, and by combining our skills, we want to deliver our clients even more value. Our aim is to improve client satisfaction by providing excellent networking and security solutions. By utilizing Mitsumi’s wide-ranging distribution network and our inventive product line, we will be able to expand our customer base and provide them with dependable, high-performing solutions that adapt to their changing requirements. We can provide our consumers throughout Africa with better value and service thanks to our relationship. Mitsumi Distributors and Array Networks Inc. each bring distinct advantages to the table. Our customers will receive unmatched value from us as we combine our own technical know-how and innovative product development with Mitsumi’s wide market reach and solid reputation in Africa. For the future of our collaboration, we have great hopes. In Nigeria and throughout Africa, our ultimate goal is to become the preferred choice for networking and security solutions in the region, and we believe that this partnership with Mitsumi Distributors will play a crucial role in helping us achieve that goal” said Jayesh V, Regional Sales Head for Africa Region at Array Networks Inc.

“Mitsumi Distribution is set to expand the availability of Array’s cutting-edge APV Series Application Delivery Controller, Web Application Firewall, AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and comprehensive range of solutions to a diverse array of enterprise, banking, and government clients across various Pan African countries. Leveraging Mitsumi’s extensive distribution network and expertise in technology solutions, this partnership aims to empower organizations with robust and scalable infrastructure solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern digital environments. Array’s innovative products, renowned for their performance, reliability, and advanced features, will enable enterprises to optimize their application delivery, enhance security posture, and streamline network infrastructure management, thus driving digital transformation initiatives and accelerating business growth in the region.”

Mr. Jagat Shah, Chairman & CEO of Mitsumi Distribution, expressed excitement about the partnership with Array Networks. He highlighted their joint commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to partners and customers across Pan Africa. Mr. Shah emphasized their mission to minimize threats and vulnerabilities in data protection and fortify security measures, particularly within the financial, government, and end customer sectors. The partnership aims to offer scalable, high-performance cybersecurity solutions to address evolving security challenges and enable sustainable growth in the digital landscape.

About Mitsumi Distribution

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading IT, Telco, and Enterprise solutions provider, dedicated to catering cutting-edge solutions to its customers across various industries. With a commitment to excellence, Mitsumi Distribution has established itself as a key player in the value distribution sector, serving as a reliable partner for renowned solution providers.

Visit: https://mitsumidistribution.com to know more about Mitsumi Distribution.

About Array Networks

Array Networks is a global provider of secure application delivery, networking, and security solutions. The company’s core business revolves around offering a range of products and services to help organizations optimize the performance, availability, and security of their applications and networks. Array is poised to capitalize on explosive growth in the areas of virtualization, cloud and software-centric computing. Proven at over 8000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. With a focus on talent and innovation, Array ranks among the leaders in its industry for long-term customer and employee retention

Visit: www.arraynetworks.com to know about Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric networking.

