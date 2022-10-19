Aquafina thrill Lagosians to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe Zumba session

It was a thrilling moment at the Zumba Aerobics session championed by Hard Rock Lagos as the Aquafina brand refreshed participants, maintaining its stance as the no.1 premium refreshment brand.

The Hard Rock Zumba session which happened with almost 60 Lagosians, had the participant gulping down Aquafina premium bottled water at intervals to keep on till the very end of the session that lasted more than two hours.

Reacting to the success of the event, the General Manager, Marketing of Seven up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye recounted that the purpose for the Zumba session is to help the participants maintain sound health and to save lives from breast cancer, however, it will not be complete without the Aquafina brand to keep the participants through the session via its premium bottled water.

Segun who noted that while it is certain that with Aquafina ensuring a healthy society is inevitable, said that the brand was glad to have collaborated with Hard Rock Cafe Lagos to pull off the session so as to contribute towards the reduction of breast cancer.

“We are always very happy giving back to the society via events like this, hence, the success of the Zumba aerobic session as championed with Hard Rock is a huge plus for us. Especially, as the success of the event means more lives will be saved from breast cancer.

As expected, the Aquafina bottled water popularly known as #PadiOfLife was available to satisfy the needs of the participants with every bottle they took during the session.” – Segun said.

He noted that the Aquafina brand will not stop prioritizing the safety, quality and health of every one of its consumers while giving back to the community through varying courses that can better the society.

On her part, the Sales & Marketing Manager of Hard Rock Lagos, Nseobong Mbebeng expressed gladness on the conclusion of the session, saying that the Zumba Aerobics session had both male and female of varying age-groups present.

“The Zumba class was a great, fun, uplifting experience which brought smiles to everyone’s faces. In attendance, we also had Mrs Ebunola Anozie, the CEO of the charity organization we are partnering with for Pinktober, COPE Breast Cancer Organization and of course, the Zumba instructor, Blossom Maduafokwa of Blossom’s Fitness.

While we at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos are grateful to the Aquafina brand for being with us during this event, people gave their remarks at the end and also said it is always a pleasure to be a part of the exercise. We are also grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s “Zumba for a Cause”. – She said

Nseobong emphasized that Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, will ensure that all the proceeds from the tickets bought, will be going to COPE as a donation.

She added that the Hard Rock Cafe brand is already looking forward to doing Zumba Aerobic class again next year even as massive success was recorded this year.