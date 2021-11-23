aParimatch Debuts a “Radical” Black Friday in Nigeria

Nigerians have come to expect something from local businesses in November in recognition of the heavily assimilated Black Friday phenomenon. While shopping stores online and offline work hard in the quarter to deliver ‘deals’ to their customers, betting companies like Parimatch.ng are not left out of the equation.

This year, Parimatch Nigeria, a fast-growing sports entertainment and technology company in Nigeria, has wowed sports betting customers with mouth-watering offers in the name of Black Friday. They are calling it the “Radical Black Friday” and it is scheduled to run from November 22 to November 28, 2021. The Radical Black Friday follows the recent introduction of the brand message, “Be Radical, Bet on Yourself”, calling out to individuals who are aiming for more and looking to make a significant change in their surroundings.

Marketing Director for Africa, Ruby Chuku, in a statement said, “We want to encourage people to be proud of being positively different, be bold in the face of challenges in everyday life and of course, to take a chance because the power to change things for the better lies with them. We use our product offerings as a platform to fuel people’s dreams – the choice to fire it up is in their hands – that’s why we call out to those who are fired up to win.”

The Parimatch Radical Black Friday features the following offers;

• 500% welcome bonus. This is an increase from the normal 100% welcome bonus offered to customers up to N111,000

• X2 cash back if you have a cut-1. Again, another increase from the regular 100% cash back for accumulator bets with one-game-cut.

• Lucky 500 offer. A chance to win 10,000 Naira free bet

• Daily airtime giveaways on @Parimatchng social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

These offers are in addition to a wide range of sports and markets to bet on with amplified odds to match. Recent analysis has shown that Parimatch offers some of the highest odds on all major soccer leagues. This means that customers can win up to 50 million naira with fewer selections.

To participate in the Parimatch Radical Black Friday offers and get more details by visiting www.parimatch.ng/radical-black-friday. Terms and conditions are also listed here. Sign up, claim a bonus and start playing!

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of today’s reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatch’s team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as La Liga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City and Everton.