Africa’s biggest smartphone giant get rewarded for their innovation

Africa’s largest smartphone brand, TECNO, won the Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Decade award at the Marketing Edge awards night held on the 16th of September 2022. The award was given in recognition of the brand’s commitment to delivering super intelligent and smart devices over time.

The MARKETING EDGE awards is an annual event recognizes and rewards brands and industry professionals for their innovation and outstanding excellence.

At the event, TECNO’s PR Manager, Vincent Uzoegbu, said, “This award further shows that TECNO has continuously demonstrated class as a Top phone brand in the country. Our commitment to always be at the forefront of innovation is led by our Stop at Nothing slogan. This award means a lot to us as we continue to stop at nothing in the production of innovative smartphones”.

TECNO’s desire to continually improve and serve the best has led to the creation of excellent devices like the ones in the Camon, Phantom, and Spark series.

TECNO has again shown that they truly deserve the title of ‘’Smartphone giant of Africa’’. This award recognizes the brand’s commitment to improving its technological innovations and consistently stopping at nothing to its consumers and customers the very best.