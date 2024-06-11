Accelerate Studios Concludes Accelerate Filmmaker Project 2024 with 7 Winners Announced

Accelerate Studios has successfully concluded the 5th edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project (AFMP). This 2-week intensive training program culminated in a competitive two-day pitch event featuring 50 aspiring filmmakers. Initially set to select five winners, the high caliber of participants led to the announcement of seven exceptional winners: Iyke Osoka, Mann Kolade, Samuel Ajirebi, Tega Obahor, Loveth Ogbene, Rotipin Tobioba, and Ashimedua Odiachi.

The Accelerate Filmmaker Project, renowned for its award-winning training and mentoring, aims to equip budding television and filmmakers with comprehensive skills across all aspects of production. The program connects participants with industry veterans and experts, providing invaluable insights and experiences in the film industry. This year’s training was facilitated by prominent industry professionals, including Kemi Adetiba, Chris Odeh, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Stella Damasus, Yolanda Okereke, Adekunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe, Theo Ukpaa, and Debo Adedayo “Mr. Macaroni,” among many others. Their expertise and guidance were instrumental in shaping the next generation of filmmakers.

Expressing her delight about the completion of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project, CEO of Accelerate, Colette Otusheso, commented: “I’m in awe of what we have accomplished within these 2 weeks of training with the students. The quality of stories that were presented during the 2-day pitch is an attestation to the quality of knowledge that was imparted to the students by our facilitators during the training. I am eternally grateful to be part of such an initiative targeted at creating avenues for growing filmmakers to champion the cause of African stories. With continued support from our partners, Access Bank and AFRIFF, this project will continue to create even more talented individuals for the film and television industry.”

The intensive program, celebrated for its comprehensive curriculum and hands-on approach, has been instrumental in launching successful careers in the film and television industry. Alumni of the project have gone on to receive accolades and have had their works featured in prestigious film festivals globally.

About Accelerate

Accelerate is an African Multimedia Company with a focus on creating engaging African content for global audiences. Accelerate Studios creates engaging lifestyle programming and content specially curated, for a global audience of Africans and lovers of African culture. Accelerate is committed to pushing the Africa Re-imagined narrative to the world by creating entertaining, educative, diverse, and empowering content.

Accelerate aims to support the development of the Nigerian creative industry particularly the film industry, hence the birth of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project. This initiative aims to train, empower, and create opportunities for young people interested in working in the television and film industry.

