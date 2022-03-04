Tokyo James will be presenting our AW22 collection and inspirations in Paris on March 4th, 2022, and there will be an official and public voting system in place where you may vote for your favorite designer.

We’re appealing to all Africans to join forces with us and unite in this process, because if we win, Africa wins.

As a diverse and rich continent with many cultures, dialects, and histories, our enthusiasm for Africa is what connects and ties us. The essence of the Tokyo James brand will always be librality to defend unity and equality, and it is what has carried us to this point in time.

Our intention has been to act as a movement that can highlight the continent’s incredible variety of talents and resources, paving the way for future generations.

We’re doing this as a voice for Africa and Africans around the world as we participate in and prepare for the next rounds of the LVMH prize phase. To vote @tokyojamess do visit the LVMH Prize website

at https://www.lvmhprize.com/ .