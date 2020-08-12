A Return To Boujie Masculinity

​Emeka Nwokocha heralded the agenda of the dudublack brand to explore the opulent designs using the African fashion as inspiration .

With the best of fabric , fitting trousers , indulgent folds and African style fabrics while infusing a bit of the western touch.

Dudublack is said to be working on a high-end luxury piece which will cost more than just a bit.

Delivery time for all orders remains 24-48hrs and prices remain at 10% discount for all orders above two pieces.

There’s just no stopping the good vibes!

Visit 29 Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase1, Lagos

@dudublack01