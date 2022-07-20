3 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers and Likes (Real and Safe)

Looking for the best sites to buy TikTok followers and likes? Curious how social proof could help you boost your social media presence? If you’re serious about getting ahead on TikTok, you’ll find the information below invaluable.

Social media marketing services are evolving all the time. TikTok is a massively popular platform, with more than 1 billion active users worldwide. TikTok users with an established follower count naturally enjoy an advantage. From making money to building authority as an influencer, popularity is everything.

For some time, it’s been possible to purchase TikTok followers, likes, and other social signals. Unfortunately, most social proof sold online is spam – fake products from fake TikTok accounts.

Premium quality followers, likes, and so on can drive organic growth quickly, safely, and effectively. By contrast, fake social proof could pave the way for account suspension. Authentic TikTok followers (as in real people) are the only followers worth buying. But figuring out where to buy 100% authentic social proof is half the battle.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered – with our top three picks of the best social media growth companies on the web.

Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers and Likes

Assessed and evaluated on what matters most, the three best places to buy TikTok followers and likes are as follows:

1. Media Mister

The original (and some say the best) source for high-quality social proof is Media Mister. Ranked among the best sites to buy TikTok followers and likes for over a decade, Media Mister is still going strong.

These guys specialize in targeted followers and likes from a huge range of major international markets. You can buy TikTok video likes and profile followers from the USA, the UK, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, and Asia – anywhere you can think of.

Importantly, they also guarantee absolute authenticity with every product sold. All products are sourced from real TikTok users with active accounts – no fakes and no spam. They even back the whole thing with a refund guarantee and a retention warranty for the first 60 days.

Prices across the board are as cheap as it gets. Examples of which include 25 TikTok followers for just $2, 1,000 TikTok likes for just $39, and 10,000 TikTok followers for as little as $375.

Considering the potential power and influence of social signals, these are seriously low prices. Media Mister’s payment gates use SSL encryption, and you can pay with just about any popular payment method. Credit or debit cards, PayPal, cryptocurrency – they take it all.

Buy TikTok Followers From Media Mister

2. GetAFollower

Much of the same applies over at GetAFollower – another frontrunner for the title. GetAFollower is noted for its seriously high retention rates, coupled with unbeatable customer support standards. Live chat support is available during office hours, and their customer support team is second to none.

Buy TikTok followers and likes from GetAFollower, and you’re guaranteed (literally) legit social signals. Their products and services are delivered by real people, added manually in the normal (organic) way.

All sales are covered by a satisfaction guarantee, so you’re covered even if things go wrong. But given the feedback GetAFollower has earned to date, they probably won’t.

Prices quoted on the GetAFollower website are almost impossibly low – 100 TikTok likes for just $5, 500 TikTok followers at $20, and a full 5,000 followers priced at $189.

You can pick up social signals starting from as little as $2, and the same long-term retention warranty applies with every purchase. Definitely, one to check out if you are looking to boost the performance of your TikTok account with authentic social signals.

Buy TikTok Likes From GetAFollower

3. Buy Real Media

Last up, Buy Real Media is renowned for its no-nonsense approach to social media growth. Something that’s evident from their website, which really couldn’t be easier to navigate.

This is probably the simplest place to buy TikTok followers and likes, which come with guarantees of quality and authenticity. They emphasize the ‘Real’ aspect of their name with the products they sell, which come from real people with real accounts.

Targeted services can be ordered from a bunch of countries, and you can order using just about any payment method. Building TikTok fame with Buy Real Media is also pretty cheap – 50 followers for $3, 250 for $11, and 2,500 for $97.

All indications on major review sites point to a safe bet with these guys. They’ve built a solid reputation and earned the backing of thousands of satisfied customers. They’re also one of (very) few providers to guarantee 100% real social signals. Buy Real Media by name, Buy Real Media by nature – nice and simple.

Buy TikTok Followers From Buy Real Media

Why Buy TikTok Followers and Likes?

There are three things you need to succeed on TikTok – exposure, popularity, and engagement. All three of which are easier to acquire when you buy followers and likes.

Buying social signals is one of the best ways of influencing the TikTok algorithm. This is what picks out videos and profiles to promote, making it easier for people to find your content. When they do, the number of followers and likes you have will influence what happens next.

The more popular and credible you look, the more likely people are to take you seriously. At which point, you build the kind of influence that can translate to a major payday. Particularly if looking to get sponsors on board, you need to look as legit as possible.

Remember that first impression are everything on platforms like TikTok. If you don’t look like the real deal at a glance, it’s game over. When you buy social signals, you gain an instant and permanent competitive edge.

Things to Look for in a Website For Buying TikTok Services

Selecting a site for buying TikTok services means knowing what to prioritize. Each of the sites above comes highly recommended, based on the following quality and performance indicators:

1) Real Followers and Likes

Nothing matters more than authenticity when buying social proof…period. Unless the followers and likes you buy are real, they could do you more harm than good. Fake social proof could even lead to the suspension (or closure) of your account.

2) Natural Delivery

Natural delivery means a delivery process that looks 100% organic. It needs to look like the followers and likes you buy are coming from real people in the normal way. If they are added to your posts and profile too quickly, they could trigger TikTok’s spam filters.

3) Retention Guarantee

A retention guarantee covers you against dropped likes and followers for a set period of time. If the followers or likes you buy drop during the first few weeks, they should be refilled for free by the provider. The longer the retention warranty, the better.

4) Positive Customer Reviews

It’s essential to check a seller’s feedback before placing an order. If most of their customers enjoyed positive experiences, you’re in safe hands. If there’s a disproportionate number of negative reviews in the mix, think twice about ordering.

5) Money Back Guarantee

A refund guarantee means you’re covered against every possible outcome. It’s also the best way a seller can show total confidence in the products they sell. Where no refund guarantee is offered, it raises questions about the quality of the social signals on offer.

6) Secure Website

Always assess the security of a website before placing an order for anything. You need to know that your personal information and payment details are adequately protected. After all, the last thing you want is to fall victim to identity theft or have your payment information hijacked.

7) Customer Support

Dedicated customer support should be available during normal office hours at least. 24/7 customer support is preferable, but it’s the quality of the support provided that matters most. Don’t waste money on sellers who sell their own customers short.

8) Privacy

Last up, a good social media growth company will always prioritize privacy and discretion. After all, you don’t want the whole world to know you’ve been buying followers and likes. Ensure you’re happy with their privacy policy and that the whole thing is kept anonymous from start to finish.

Again, we evaluated each of the three social growth companies above on the basis of these eight performance factors.

How to Get More Followers and Likes on TikTok?

Of course, there are ways to get more followers on TikTok other than buying them. If looking to boost your follower count organically, this is what you need to do:

1) Create Interesting Videos

Think about it – why would anybody watch uninteresting videos on TikTok? Interesting in this context means videos that are relevant, unique and have some kind of value. Entertain, inform, amuse, shock, surprise, educate – your videos must serve a clear purpose.

2) Use Relevant Hashtags

TikTok uses hashtags to categorize and recommend content. The hashtags you use will determine who sees your videos based on the search terms they enter. You, therefore, need to be careful and strategic with your use of hashtags.

3) Take on Challenges

Taking part in challenges can be great, but coming up with your own challenges is even better. Easier said than done, but this is just the kind of thing that could see you going viral on a global basis.

4) Use Trending Songs

Trending songs can (and should) be used to boost the appeal of your videos. But this is only true where trending songs are appropriate for your target audience. If it’s not a song they’ll like, don’t use it – however popular it is at the time.

5) Post Regularly

There’s no golden rule regarding how often you should post on TikTok. Even so, posting regularly (at least a few times a week) is far better than leaving huge gaps between your videos.

6) Cross Promote on Other Platforms

Last up, always take the time to promote everything you publish on your other social channels. Use every social network at your disposal to showcase your TikTok content and invite people to check out your profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) Is it Safe to Buy TikTok Followers and Likes?

Yes – buying real TikTok followers and likes is 100% safe. If they are genuinely authentic, they are indistinguishable from organic followers and likes.

2) Can You Buy Real TikTok Fans?

Yes – each of the three sellers listed above claims to offer 100% authentic social signals. All services are sourced from real people with active and authentic accounts.

3) Is it Legal to Buy TikTok Followers and Likes?

Yes – there is nothing illegal or prohibited about buying TikTok followers and likes. Just as long as the social signals you buy are real, they’re perfectly legit.

4) Can Someone Tell that I Bought TikTok Followers?

No – real followers and likes are indistinguishable from their organic counterparts. Fake followers and likes are easy to detect and should therefore be avoided at all costs.

5) How Many Followers Do You Need to Make Money on TikTok?

10,000 followers. In order to gain access to the TikTok Creator Fund, you must be aged 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and have achieved at least 100,000 video views within a 30-day period.

6) Can You Get Free Followers and Likes on TikTok?

Free TikTok followers and likes always come from fake accounts and should therefore be avoided. They may be free, but they could do your credibility more harm than good.

Conclusion

With the support of a decent growth provider, making things happen on TikTok can be easy. If looking for the best sites to buy TikTok followers and likes, each of the three sellers above comes highly recommended.

Even so, it’s the ultimate quality of the content you put out that will determine the outcome. You can buy all the authentic followers and likes you want, but you still need to create consistently outstanding videos.