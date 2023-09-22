1app takes center stage at the Ibadan Tech Expo, showcasing innovation and empowering Nigerians with seamless dollar transactions

1app, Nigeria’s leading fintech company, made waves at the Ibadan Tech Expo held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, with an impressive showcase of its groundbreaking virtual USD card, revolutionizing the way Nigerians pay in dollars and receive USD payments through strategic partnerships.

The Ibadan Tech Expo, a premier event in the tech community, provided the perfect platform for 1app to highlight its commitment to technological innovation and financial empowerment for Nigerians. The expo attracted tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from across the region.

With the ever-evolving global economy and increased international transactions, 1app recognized the need for a seamless solution to empower Nigerians in their financial endeavors. The introduction of the 1app virtual USD card represents a leap forward in the realm of digital finance.

Speaking after the event, the MD and CEO of 1app Technologies, Opeyemi Adekunle Paul expressed excitement about the company’s participation in the Ibadan Tech Expo, stating, “We are thrilled to have been part of the Ibadan Tech Expo, where we showcased our commitment to empowering Nigerians with cutting-edge financial tools. Our virtual USD card and partnership-enabled USD receipt capabilities reflect our dedication to facilitating seamless global transactions for our users.”

Below are some of the key features of the 1app virtual USD Card:

USD payments made easy: Nigerians can now pay for goods, services, and subscriptions directly in USD, eliminating the complexities associated with traditional currency conversion and making international transactions smoother than ever.

Receive payments in dollars: 1app has partnered with leading financial institutions and platforms, making it possible for Nigerians to receive payments in USD from clients, employers, or overseas investments without the usual hassle and delay.

Security and reliability: 1app’s virtual USD card boasts robust security features to ensure the safety of users’ financial data. It is backed by the trust and reliability that 1app is known for.

User-friendly interface: 1app’s mobile app offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of their level of tech-savviness.

24/7 Support: Should users have any questions or encounter any issues, 1app provides round-the-clock customer support to assist and guide them through their financial transactions.

1app’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower Nigerians economically has been further solidified with the introduction of the virtual Card. This new offering is set to bridge the gap between Nigeria and the global financial landscape, making it easier for individuals and businesses to participate in the international market.

About 1app Technologies: 1app Technologies is a leading Nigerian fintech company committed to simplifying and revolutionizing the way Nigerians manage their finances. With a range of innovative solutions and a dedication to customer satisfaction, 1app Technologies aims to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.