CUSTECH Attack: IGP deploys Police Helicopter to Kogi State

Following the ongoing rescue operation and to sustain the onslaught, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Tuesday deployed the Air Component of Police Security Apparatus made up of a Helicopter Crew specially trained for Aerial Surveillance, Monitoring Team as well as Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) to Kogi State.

The reinforcement is in response to IGP’s unwavering passion for protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians, especially the safety of our Children in various Schools in the Country.

The diligence and indomitable spirit of the combined Team led to the rescue of an additional seven (7) victims, bringing the total to Twenty-one (21). Be it noted that “it is not over until it is over” so we should not rest on our oars, instead all hands must be on deck to ensure all are safely rescued and perpetrators brought to deserved justice.

The Kogi State Government as well as the University Community are satisfied with the Rescue Operations so far and commended the indubitable, unassailable level of cooperation, collaboration and synergy amongst the Security Agencies Local Vigilantes and Hunters in the State.

The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to thank and appreciate the Inspector-General of Police for the deployment of the Air Component, the Security Personnel, and Vigilantes/Hunters for their show of unprecedented and undiluted patriotism and altruism, and to the good people of Kogi State and the vibrant Press, for their show of concern and empathy.

According to a press statement issued and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, the CP continues to solicit the cooperation, collaboration and solidarity of the good people of Confluence State with the Police and other Security Agencies because together, we shall ensure adequate Security of life and property of law-abiding citizens in the State.