Court jails two internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters, Rasak Olayinka Balogun and Ayodeji Oluwaseun Olatona, who pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of criminal impersonation.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, sentenced

Balogun to seven months imprisonment while Olatona who had his date with Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, bagged six months.

Besides the jail term, Balogun was ordered to restitute $4,000 (Four Thousand United States Dollars) to his victim, one Mantonia Duncan, and also forfeit his laptop, Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the federal government, while Olatona will restitute $500 (Five Hundred United State Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal government.

Also, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, convicted one Timilehin Awojoodu of criminal impersonation but reserved his sentence till July 21, 2020.

Apart from his conviction, the judge ordered Awojoodu to restitute the sum of $2,500 (Two Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 and Infinix Hot 7 phone to the government.