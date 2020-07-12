Interpol Abuja arrest 3 for cybercrime in Edo

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja have arrested three suspects for cyber-related offences, including advance fee fraud, money laundering and romance scam.

The suspects are Samson Inegbenesun, 30 years; Blessed Junior, 32 years; and Muhammed Zakari, 36 years, all male from Uromi in Edo State.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba (DCP), the suspects were arrested in Uromi following investigations into suspected fraudulent online procurement and supply of COVID-19 protective mask received through the INTERPOL NCB Wiesbaden, Germany.

Investigations revealed that Samson Inegbenosun is an internet fraudster and a member of a Turkey-based online scamming syndicate. He supplies foreign and local bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds and use same as conduit to other feeder accounts, the police said.

The police have recovered from him a building apartment worth N20 million, a Toyota RAV-4 2015 model worth N6.5 million, and a Toyota Matrix 2002 model valued at N2 million which he procured with the proceeds of the crime.

The police said further that the second suspect, Blessed Junior, returned to Nigeria from Italy in February 2020 but maintains close contacts and illicit dealings with his Italian associates.

“Investigations reveal that he has made over One Hundred and Twenty Million Naira (N120,000,000.00) from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings. He also received the sum of 52,000 EUROs recently from his criminal associates in Italy as commission for his active involvement in an international cybercrime deal. He also owns a filling station established with the proceeds of the crime,” the statement said.

Similarly the police said Mohammed Zakari, an expert in internet fraud, identity theft and impersonation, falsely claims to be a British citizen. He also poses to be one Kelly Galk on online dating apps which he uses to carry out romance scams and to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, locally and internationally.

“Investigation reveals he has made millions of naira from his illicit cybercrime transactions since he joined the syndicate,” the statement added.