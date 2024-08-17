12 UniJos students among 20 medical students kidnapped in Benue as kidnappers demands 50M

Twenty medical students were kidnapped in Otukpo, Benue State. Among them, 12 students are from the University of Jos, Plateau State.

Sambo Nancwat Peter, President of the Student Union Government (SUG) at the University of Jos, confirmed the incident to BusinessDay in a telephone chat on Saturday.

According to Peter, the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N50 million. The SUG president assured that both the students’ union and the university management are working closely with the Benue State Commissioner of Police to rescue the students.

He said the Commissioner of Police has assured that modalities are in place to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students.

“The students’ union and the university management are closely monitoring the situation.

“The kidnapping of the medical students has caused concern among the university community and beyond. Efforts are being made to ensure the students are rescued unhurt.

“The Benue State Commissioner of Police has promised to do everything possible to rescue the students”.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available”.

BusinessDay gathered that the kidnapping of the medical students is a disturbing incident, and all parties involved are working together to ensure a positive outcome.