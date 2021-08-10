ChillingChow set to boost job creation with new branches

Obawe Ebenezer, the chief executive officer (CEO) of ChillingChow Restaurant, has announced that the company will be opening branches in several key cities across the country, thus creating more jobs for Nigerians.

The Benin-based restaurant which provides quality relaxation experience for customers, is an example of the hard work and vision exhibited by several Nigerian youths in creating employment opportunities for themselves and for others.

The restaurant has been functioning for a little over a year now in Benin City but the turnout has been exceptional, according to the founder, noting that ChillingChow has been able to employ a lot of young people.

Ebenezer said the food company has grown to become one of the most flexible and reliable food delivery services in Edo State, and now hopes to extend its services to Nigerians in other parts of the country.

“What we plan on doing now is expanding into other cities across Nigeria,” Ebenezer said. “We will be opening more branches and food stands very soon. By doing so, we will be helping to do our part in reducing the unemployment rate in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the need for more youths to venture into entrepreneurship, he explained that with the present economic situation of Nigeria, young people must be innovative and learn different skills to help create jobs.

He also urged the government to create favourable policies and security to encourage small businesses to thrive.

He said from look of things now in Nigeria, it is very important that young people pick up various skills, whether vocational, digital or otherwise as it has become evident that waiting for government to create jobs is an exercise in futility

Ebenezer added that if a solid economy must be built, job creation cannot be left for the government alone. Everyone must be involved.

“I appeal to our elected leaders in government, to do their best to create a favourable environment for businesses to thrive. The issue of insecurity also must be addressed urgently because lives and properties of many young business owners are being destroyed,” he said.

He thanked citizens of Edo State for welcoming the restaurant and pledged to do more in building love and harmony across the state.

ChillingChow, located at Sadoh Lane, Ihama road, GRA, Benin City, currently has a mobile application that can be downloaded to place orders for comfortable delivery of meals.