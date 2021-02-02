Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100, with coronavirus

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old hero who raised over £30 million for Britain’s National Health Service by repeatedly walking the length of his garden during the nationwide lockdown last year, has died at the age of 100, his family announced Tuesday.

The veteran, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts last year, had spent the past few weeks being treated for pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The World War II veteran captivated the whole world last year with his graceful walk.