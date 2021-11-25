Danish military kills four pirates off Nigeria coast

The Danish military says the crew of one of its warships operating off West Africa have killed four pirates in a gun battle.

A statement said the frigate Esbern Snare accompanied by a helicopter approached a speeding motorboat south of Nigeria on Wednesday.

There were eight men on board with ladders and other tools often used by pirates to board ships.

After warning shots were ignored the suspected pirates opened fire on Danish troops.

The military said four of the pirates died and one was injured; there were no Danish casualties.

Several countries have deployed ships to the region after more than 130 sailors were taken from vessels in the region last year.