AFREXIM, AfCFTA bosses to headline Africa infrastructure summit

Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), alongside other economists, business experts and policymakers across Africa will meet at the Africa Soft Power Project summit to deliberate on the potentials of collaboration among African states for economic transformation.

The summit which will be held virtually in line with the new normal is themed ’The New Face of African Collaboration’ and is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2020 by 6 pm WAT .

The forum plans to explore the evolution of infrastructure development on the continent (including the internet/digital infrastructure) and the transformative possibilities that this age of connectivity holds for Africa’s creative industries and knowledge economy.

Furthermore, the summit aims to contextualize the strategic value of expanded trade opportunities to economic advancement and cultural integration in Africa especially as AfCFTA offers significant transformative opportunities for the continent’s economic growth.

The discussion will also explore how legacy reputation issues have hindered Africa’s investment opportunities on the world stage, and how this is now being remedied through soft power plays, as well as physical and digital infrastructure investment.

The virtual event will be laced with in-depth discussions across various sessions with a fireside chat from Benedict Oramah, President, African Export-Import Bank, and Omar Ben Yedder, group publisher IC Publications.

The fireside chat will be followed by a keynote conversation featuring Chinelo Anohu, Senior Director, Africa Investment Forum, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Omar Ben Yedder.

Omar Ben Yedder, who will lead the fireside chat and moderate the keynote conversation will ask the guests to focus on how the creative and knowledge sectors, in particular, can be leveraged to make Africa more appealing on the global stage, as well as how growth in these areas can be encouraged.

Attendance is free and can be viewed via this Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3pDGHw4. More information pertaining to the event can be gotten from https://theafricasoftpowerproject.com