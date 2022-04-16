Omo-Agege’s guber speech shows he can’t govern Delta – Aniagwu

Delta State Government has said that Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, lacks the capacity to govern Delta State as he failed to tell Deltans and Nigerians what he intends to do differently if he is elected governor next year.

Charles Aniagwu, the state’s commissioner for Information, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, on Friday, in reaction to Omo-Agege’s governorship declaration speech, said that the speech was empty and uninspiring.

We are surprised that somebody that occupies a sensitive position as a deputy senate president in the country could organize a declaration which we do not hold against him because it is his democratic right but we advise him to up the ante and not to make members of the general public who are not Deltans to think that our level of understanding of issues is waning, the commissioner said.

“We (Delta State) remain number one in the country and that is why we say ‘Delta nor dey carry last’ and we do not want somebody that is supposed to occupy a very responsible position to lower that very enviable position that our state have occupied in the scheme of things either politically or otherwise,” he added.

Aniagwu who was in company with Olisah Ifeajiaka, the chief press secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, also knocked Omo-Agege for lacking discipline for time as the senator only arrived the venue of the declaration in Effurun at 3pm on Thursday for the programme scheduled for 10am.

The man who is aspiring to lead our state cannot display that level of indiscipline in the first instance, said Aniagwu.

“We are also shocked that on a live broadcast which he had paid a reasonable amount of money, for the purpose of showcasing himself and if on a live programme he cannot even tell the people what he wants to do to govern our state, you can understand why we are disappointed at that emptiness,” the commissioner stated.

The Information Commissioner described Omo-Agege’s attacks on the Okowa administration and the PDP as petty and an indication that the Delta Central Senator was being economical with the truth for political reasons.

He stated that Okowa has done his best developing all parts of the state in the last seven years and urged the Senator to come home often to be abreast with projects executed by the PDP led administration in the state.

“First and foremost, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa is not on the ballot for the governorship election of Delta State ahead of 2023 because he is about to finish his second term in office which the Constitution allows him.

“And so anybody saying we are going to chase him out of office when the man is already preparing to leave the office means that the man does not actually understand the situation of things.

“This is not a time to say you want to chase out a man who is not contesting with you. If you must chase, you must run after those that you are in the same race with because to the best of our knowledge, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is not running the same race with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“A man cannot be in a boxing ring preparing to knock out his opponent and then you who is in a tennis court is now preparing to win him. It is not the same game and that also further underlines the emptiness of that declaration.”

Aniagwu stressed that Omo-Agege displayed crass ignorance on developments in the state noting that the three senatorial districts had received reasonable attention in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.