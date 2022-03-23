2023: Delta PDP warns guber aspirants against campaign of calumny

The state chairman of the party, Kingsley Esiso gave the warning at the party’s secretariat, Asaba during the public expression of interest of the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, to contest in the 2023 governorship election.

According to Esiso, “We encourage members of the PDP to aspire to various positions because we are aware that nobody pays money to aspire. The implication of this is that aspiration is free. The speaker has expressed his aspiration to contest for the governorship of Delta State.

“Mr. Speaker, you are welcome and free to aspire. But please, I advise that you must realise that just as you have the right to aspire as governor of Delta State, so do other persons have the same rights to aspire for the same position.

“Therefore, you are free to go about the nook and cranny of the state to sell your aspiration. But as you are doing that, please do it with decorum, realising that other aspirants in the field are your brothers and sisters.

“By May, one of you (aspirants) will emerge as the candidate of the party and we will all queue behind him. I assure you that as a party, we have the responsibility to ensure that we organise very free, fair and credible primaries through which our candidate will emerge.

Earlier, Oborevwori summarised his agenda under four thematic areas; Meaningful development, Opportunity for all, Realistic reforms, Enhanced peace and security, which he christened ‘MORE.’

“My vision is to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of socio-economic wellbeing. The mission is to operate an open and responsive government that will meet the needs and aspirations of our people.

“There are classifications under this MORE that I intend to achieve; economic development, environmental sustainability, human capital development, infrastructural development, inclusiveness, fairness and equity.

“Others include engagement with stakeholders in the state, public service delivery, sustainable agricultural reforms, accelerated industrialisation, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

“I assure you that, as a grassroots man, I am familiar with local content. I will do everything here because your pain is my pain. Governor Okowa has done very well but we are going to build on his legacies. I thank all of you for the support given to the current administration,” he said.

Among other things, Oborevwori who is into his second term as speaker of the state House of Assembly, said that his prudence and expertise in the leadership of the state legislature would be brought to bear in his quest to govern the state.