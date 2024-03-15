Egoras Technology unveils blockchain-powered EV charging station in Rivers

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable transportation, Egoras Technology, an indigenous energy company, has announced its plans to inaugurate ‘Egostation’, a blockchain-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The commissioning of this infrastructure, slated for June 8, 2024, in Port Harcourt, marks a milestone in reshaping the future of sustainable mobility in the region.

“Powered by Egoras’ proprietary blockchain solution, Egochain, Egostation is poised to revolutionize the landscape of EV charging,” the company said in a statement. “This initiative not only ensures heightened transparency but also incentivises station ownership, thereby fostering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles across Nigeria.”

Ugoji Harry, the Chief Executive Officer at Egoras, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasising its transformative potential. “We are excited to introduce Egostation as a game-changer in EV charging technology,” remarked Harry.

“By leveraging the power of blockchain through our proprietary Egochain, we are not only revolutionizing the EV charging experience but also incentivizing the widespread adoption of electric vehicles across the country.”

Highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability, Harry emphasised the seamless integration of Egostation and Egoras’ fleet of electric vehicles into the Egochain. This integration ensures enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency throughout the charging process, reinforcing Egoras’ dedication to sustainable transportation solutions.

In a recent announcement, Egoras revealed its plans to introduce APEX 28, a made-in-Nigeria electric vehicle, in April. With this initiative, the company aims to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in the EV sector.

Regarding potential partnerships, Harry encouraged stakeholders to seize the opportunity to collaborate in establishing charging stations nationwide, thereby contributing to the expansion of Nigeria’s EV infrastructure.

“The integration of Egochain technology into Egostation represents a paradigm shift in the EV charging landscape,” stated Harry. “By incentivizing station ownership and rewarding participation, we are driving the widespread adoption of EVs while advancing Nigeria’s EV infrastructure.”